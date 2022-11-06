ATTLEBORO — Every time the Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team has stepped on the pitch this season, they’ve received their opponent’s best shot. That’s what comes with being a nationally ranked program, a program which is always in contention for a state championship.
It hasn’t mattered to the Shamrock girls, though.
The 18-0 Shamrocks put together a perfect regular season en route to a Catholic Central League title. Bishop Feehan also earned notable victories over Strongsville, Ohio, one of the top teams in the country two seasons ago, and defending Rhode Island state champion South Kingston High to complement its non-league schedule with challenging opponents from the Hockomock League.
By doing so, the Shamrocks earned the No. 3 seed in the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament and will play No. 30 Waltham High on Monday at 4 p.m. after receiving a first-round bye.
Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva, who’s been at the helm of the program for the last 14 seasons, acknowledged the 2022 edition of the Shamrocks is one of the best he’s ever coached.
“I would say we’re right up there. Definitely a balanced team,” Silva said. “We’ve got a great midfield, excellent defense, we’re capable of scoring goals.
“When they play their best, they’re as good as any team I’ve had at Feehan,” Silva continued. “It’s just a matter of us putting it all together, five times in a row, which is not easy. But on any given day, I don’t know if there’s a better team that I’ve coached at the high-school level.”
Perhaps best depicting their dominance, the Shamrocks outscored opponents 82-2 during the 18-game regular season. Bishop Feehan posted 17 shutouts, with Cardinal Spellman being the only team that could find the back of the net in an 8-2 verdict in mid-October. Silva admitted the team was “devastated” upon letting up a pair of second-half goals after starting the season with 10 consecutive shutouts. The Shamrocks will enter the postseason having shut out their last seven opponents, as well.
“I mean, defense doesn’t get enough credit, but they’ve been spectacular as a group,” Silva said.
Junior goalkeeper Madison Narducci has benefited from playing behind a stout group. including senior captain Brianna Marrero, junior Caitlin Kelley, sophomore Amanda Peck, along with sophomore Katherine Regan and junior Isabella Graziano.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense and how everybody defends — not just the defense, but the midfielders and the attacking players play a role in us defending the entire field,” Silva said.
Bishop Feehan’s defensive dominance has been complemented by its scoring prowess on the attacking end. The Shamrocks currently field four players with double-digit goals, and had a fifth before a devastating injury to junior forward Maddie Eddy, who was the team’s leading goal-scorer midway through the campaign. Junior center midfielder Kileigh Gorman (22 goals, 18 assists) currently leads the team in scoring, with senior captain Sydney Kofton (13 goals), sophomore midfielder Brooke Kennedy (13 goals) and junior Ava Graham (12 goals, 11 assists) all helping contribute on the attack. Mackenzie Feeney and Tea Beiggs, both of North Attleboro, also complement the forward group.
“It’s tough to pick one player to shut down and be able to shut down the whole team,” Silva said. “Because on a different day, one of them steps up and puts the goal we need in the back of the net to win it.
“So it’s great that somebody’s always picking it up on a different day, and then very difficult for other teams to focus in on just one player,” Silva added.
The Shamrock girls are ranked No. 6 in the country, according to UnitedStatesCoaches.org. They’ve been mentioned in the top 20 in recent years, including their MIAA State Championship season in 2019 and again during the 2021 campaign that saw the Shamrocks reach the state semifinals.
“It doesn’t mean anything until the end of the year, though. I always tell them. The last one is the one that counts,” Silva said. “But yeah, it’s pretty cool to be that high at any point, but obviously we got a lot of work to do to keep that ranking.”
That works starts all over again Monday with Bishop Feehan’s playoff opener. And nothing would please Silva and the Shamrocks more than having a target on their back following another memorable postseason stretch.
“It’s been a good run these last four years without question,” Silva said. “So that’s a goal for this group: to put themselves in the same class as the 2019 team, the 2021 team. They’ve got the potential to do it and I’m excited about being on the ride with them.”