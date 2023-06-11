PLAINVILLE -- For the first time since 2016, the King Philip Regional softball team is one of four remaining in Division 1.
Sunday's MIAA Division 1 Elite 8 tilt with Bishop Feehan High was the third win this season for the Warriors over the Shamrocks, as they won in a 4-0 battle. Focused and one of the toughest teams to beat all season, the job is not finished in the eyes of the Warriors.
"Obviously they're excited they won, but they have a goal. They've had a goal since fourth grade, or when they picked up the ball and fell in love with the game," King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said. "They put that in their head when they were little and they've worked at that ever since. That's their endgame. It's not easy to do, but they've done everything to prepare themselves for it."
The sisterly combo of Libby Walsh and McCoy Walsh were in true form, with the elder Libby connecting for two homers in the win and freshman McCoy fanning 10 batters and allowing two hits.
Scoreless into the bottom of the fourth, Libby Walsh stepped up and broke the scoreless tie with a no-doubt home run that soared over everyone in the Plainville Athletic League complex.
In the sixth she returned for her next at-bat and did the same, hitting a homer to center field that left little doubt to whether it would leave. In the same inning, Liv Petrillo hit a solo homer on a line that just snuck over the wall, making it 4-0 entering the seventh inning.
Walsh was the only batter in the game with multiple hits. A respected but feared bat at the plate, Walsh knew she had to make an adjustment and simplify things after a strikeout in her first at-bat.
"I just had to hit the ball. The thing for me is I get anxious at the plate, try to do too much and I needed to simplify," Libby Walsh said. "Do damage, hit the ball and hit the ball hard."
Feehan's two hits belonged to Caitlyn Deveney and Trinidy Tavares.
"We felt as though we had a shot, like it was ours as good as anyone else's," Bishop Feehan head coach Bill Milot. "We just didn't get there. ... We had our opportunities, we had some shots. We just didn't come through with the big hit when we needed to."
Defense in the field was superb for both sides, but King Philip's defense came up big in moments where the Shamrocks had a chance to put a run across.
A diving play to Petrillo's left to get a Shamrock batter by half a step kept potentially two runs off the board in the fifth inning. Sarah Cullen also caught a sinking liner with a dive in the second inning for the Warriors, and Feehan's Breslin Findlen pulled down a potential extra-base hit for Jo Bennett in the third inning to keep the game scoreless at the time.
Petrillo's play didn't surprise her middle-infield counterpart Libby Walsh, who said she was running off the field with confidence she had the play.
"I'm not surprised. She's a shortstop playing second base, and we're lucky to have such a great infield. I knew she had that play, I was running off the field already," Libby Walsh said.
"I'm just so proud of them. The diving play Liv made, throws the girl out by half a step, ... they were just solid today. They had McCoy's back today," Fallon said.
In the circle, Walsh went the distance and walked two, and she forced Feehan to strand seven batters. In a day where the defense was busy at times, Walsh was dominant in keeping the Shamrocks off-balance. Libby Walsh said that while it does get boring sometimes when her sister is in a groove, her teammates in the field feed off the chances to shine and show their defensive prowess.
"When McCoy is on point, it is a little boring," Libby Walsh said. "I had to remind her she's got pretty good defense behind you, you can let them hit the ball. We live to make those plays, so when McCoy strikes them out, we want a little bit of the action. We feed off her."
Now the Warriors will battle league foe and rival No. 3 Taunton. The Warriors lost 3-1 to Taunton on May 3, then beat them on May 22 in a marathon 10-inning game that ended 1-0.
First pitch for the game, which will be on Wednesday at UMass Dartmouth, will be at 5 p.m.