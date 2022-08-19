On August 11, we had the last supermoon or sturgeon moon of the year. NASA scientists say that a supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is at its closest point to the earth during a full moon. We have three or four a year.
Supermoons are also called sturgeon moons because they are named after the sturgeon fish that were often caught during this time of year. The sturgeon is a common name for 27 species of fish, with descendants that date back 174 to 201 million years ago.
Last week, striped-bass fishing on the Cape Cod Canal exploded during the supermoon. “The full moon brought the canal to life, with striped bass hitting top water lures and soft plastic jigs as well as swimming lures at every level of the water column all through the weekend. Most of the action developed in the east end, but slots and bigger were also landed from the State Pier all the way to the Sagamore Bridge,” said canal fishing expert East End Eddie Doherty.
“Bill Walsh from Roslindale had his red and white Cotton Cordell pencil working to fool some fish near the power plant on the Cape side, while rollerblade enthusiast Marie Murray from Plymouth skated down the service road and reported on some fish that were caught near the Bourne Bridge on pencil poppers that included a 43-inch and 34-inch slot on the rising east tide. And, expert fisherman Joe England from Acushnet caught a 30-inch slot after his daughter Lisa reported the fish location to her dad from her reconnaissance mission on her motorized bike in search of stripers, so family teamwork paid off!,” said Doherty.
Blackstone River paddle a success
“We’re making a second shuttle trip to pick up paddlers. We have about 50 participating; that’s a lot more than expected,” said Stephanie Covino, program manager for the Blackstone Watershed Collaborative.
The four-mile paddle Sunday started at Festival Pier in Pawtucket (across the river from the new soccer stadium development) and ended at the Gano Street boat ramp in Providence. It was the final leg of a 60-mile paddle with a smaller group that started in Worcester. The public was invited to join this last four-mile leg.
“The aim of the paddle (and events that took place during the four-day paddle) was to bring attention to the work that has been done to improve the Blackstone River (called the Seekonk River as it passes through Pawtucket and Providence) and the work that still needs to be done,” Covino said.
Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Associaton, and I volunteered our vessels to escort the group of kayakers and canoeists on the last leg of the trip. Kayakers included Terrence Gray, Director of the Department of Environmental Management, and his wife.
My boat radio crackled with Vespe’s enthusiastic voice. “I’m not sure what kind of bait I am seeing (on the sonar), but there is a lot of it, along with fish. This is a treasure, I am amazed at how few residential communities are on the river.”
I totally agree … a lot of bait, a lot of fish and a river that is a treasure, ready to be reclaimed by the community from past industrial uses.
Hats off to the Blackstone Watershed Collaborative and Stephanie Covino for a job well done.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish. Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle in Warren said, “The bass bite has been really good all around Newport with anglers catching fish up to 40 pounds on eels. Frigate mackerel, small bonito and bluefish are chasing small peanut bunker (immature Atlantic menhaden) around Newport too.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick said, “The bluefish bite is good and some are still catching striped bass in the bay at night with eels.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside said, “The bass bite is in the lower bay and out in front, but the bluefish are plentiful, with anglers catching them in deep water (40 to 60 feet of water) rather than on the surface.”
Summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup. “Anglers are catching fluke, but they are working for them, picking through 10 or so shorts to catch a keeper (18-inch minimum size),” said Jeff Sullivan. The fluke bite remains very spotty, with anglers catching them off the coastal shore from the Sakonnet River to Watch Hill, but the bite is OK one day and way off other days. The Block Island bite is much the same, with the East Fishing Grounds hot one day and not the next. “Scup are not as large as they were, but the bite is still very good,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box.
The squid are in. Greg Vespe of Tiverton, executive director of the RI Saltwater Anglers Association, said, “The squid bite this week was very good around Newport.” John Littlefield of Archie’s said, “Customers spotted large bait balls off Jamestown and dropped jigs down to identify them. They were squid in large school. All were good-size.”
Bluefin and yellowfin tuna, mahi. Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle said, “The bluefin bite has slowed a bit because of the full moon, but should kick right back up in a week.” “Offshore reports continue to improve, with yellowfin, bluefin, mahi and even a few wahoo caught recently. Trick is getting out early and finding life,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle.
Freshwater fishing remains spotty, with an enhanced bite this weekend. Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, said, “In Warwick, Gorton’s Pond is producing some nice largemouth bass for customers.”