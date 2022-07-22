On July 15, NOAA Fisheries approved and implemented Framework Adjustment 63 to the Northeast Multispecies Fishery Management Plan. This rule adjusts catch limits for five of the 20 multispecies (groundfish) stocks and adjusts recreational regulations for Georges Bank cod (cod caught south of Cape Cod).
The new rules are necessary to respond to updated scientific information and to achieve the goals and objectives of the fishery management plan. Recreational fishing regulation measures for Georges Bank cod have changed to a minimum size of 22 inches, with a maximum size of 28 inches. So, we now have a slot limit. The possession limit is five fish/person/day with a closed season May 1 to July 31, with an open season August 1 to April 30.
Cod fishing of Gulf of Maine cod (cod caught north of Cape Cod) has been highly restricted for a number of years. This year, recreational fishing of cod north of Cape Cod was restricted to one fish/person/day between April 1 and April 14, and September 15 to September 30, with a minimum size of 21 inches.
Summit sets table for strategic plan
Last week, NOAA Fisheries and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (which regulates fisheries coastwide in state waters within the three-mile limit), released the final report from the 2022 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Summit. The summit garners stakeholder input that is used to direct NOAA’s strategic planning for recreational fishing over the next five years.
The two-day meeting brought together over 175 recreational anglers, managers, scientists and industry representatives to discuss important recreational issues including climate change, balancing ocean uses (fishing, offshore wind and marine aquaculture), data and management.
The summit report did a good job documenting key discussions. However, the report fell short in taking the input, particularly the cross-cutting themes common in all four topic sessions, and converting them to major initiatives to reinvigorate and update NOAA procedure, process and policy agendas for recreational fishing to make it climate-ready.
The four cross-cutting themes noted are the Human Dimension; Shifting Data Needs; Tradeoffs in Management, Conservation, and Opportunity Management (flexibility); and Community Engagement and Trust.
For example, under the umbrella theme of moving forward with a new appreciation for the “human dimension,” one would think we (as a recreational fishing community) need to differentiate ourselves from commercial fishing in that the driving force is not to catch and kill fish necessarily; the intrinsic value of fishing, the opportunity of catching a fish all leading to the desire to grow fisheries to abundance so there are more of them in the water for all of us to catch, eat and/or release. So no major plan to communicate and foster an understanding of this human dimension was laid out in preliminary action items.
No plan to identify data-poor stocks, particularly in light of climate impacts, no plan to develop acceptable standards for community science projects that can supplement existing data. The report also referenced “Recreational Fishing Reform” and “Opportunity Management” (flexibility) as important issues as well as the cross-cutting theme of Community Engagement and Trust.
The biggest need not addressed is coming up with a plan for our nation’s recreational fisheries to become climate-ready. NOAA does relate it will undertake an extensive review of the 2015 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Policy, with the aim of issuing an updated policy in 2023.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish. Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina in South Kingstown said, “The striped bass bite is still outstanding, particularly at Block Island with eels.” Noah Ialongo of Quaker Lane Bait and Tackle in North Kingstown said, “The striped bass bite off Newport and at Block Island continues to be very good.” East End Eddie Doherty said, “Cape Cod Canal fishing is spotty with no blitz. Alex Correia of Marlboro caught a 46-inch striped bass on a bunker imitation soft plastic jig … A couple of slots were landed on top water plugs in the same vicinity the next day. Henry Meng from Lowell caught a hard-fighting 29-inch slot fish on his very first cast.”
“Lots of school bass to slot size are being caught in Rhode Island salt ponds and off the breachways in South County. Much larger fish are out at local reefs and at Block Island. Live eels remain the top producer for large bass, but they are also being caught trolling or casting lures,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait and Tackle in Charlestown. Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle said, “This time of year, with the warming water, the striped bass bite has moved somewhat to a dawn and dusk/nighttime bite. The bite is strong out in front of Newport and customers continue to catch some 50-pound fish at Block Island. The bass are feeding on sand eels, so anglers are using soft plastic, needle fish lures with a good bite off Narragansett Beach and Pt. Judith.”
Summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup. Capt. Tom Pelletier of Quaker Lane Bait and Tackle said, “The bite off the Sakonnet River for fluke has been okay, with a very strong black sea bass bite there. The black sea bass bite along our southern coastal beaches has been improving, with customers catching fluke around the Newport and Jamestown Bridge, but overall fluke fishing is not great.” The fluke bite around Block Island remains spotty. Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina said, “The fluke bite along the southern coastal shore from Watch Hill to Pt. Judith is actually a bit better than Block Island if conditions are right (with wind and tide in line).” “Reports on fluke fishing have been mixed locally, with some people doing well locally and others struggling to find the fish … you still need to work to find the fish,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait and Tackle. Some nice-sized 20-plus black sea bass continue to be caught off the Sakonnet River and in front of Newport this week. The scup bite remains very strong anywhere there is structure like ledges and jetties and water movement.
Offshore. “The school bluefin tuna bite has been very spotty, but giants are being caught. The yellow fin tuna bite was good this week at the Horns and the Dump,” said Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina. Angler John Stavrakas said, “We were able to put three small yellowfin in the box trolling around the Dump today (Sunday).”