To celebrate the Blackstone River and bring attention to clean water, access and conservation measures taken by the Blackstone Watershed Collaborative, a series of events, including a paddle from Worcester to Providence is on tap, with a much shorter Public Paddle taking place Aug. 11-14.
The Blackstone Family River Fest will be held Friday, Aug. 12 from 3-7 p.m. at River Bend Farm in Uxbridge at 287 Oak Street. It will be a public festival with live music, food trucks, craft beer, and environmental organizations tabling, including Mass Audubon, Save the Bay, and other organizations.
For more information, go to blackstonecollaborative.org/events/riverfest)
On Sunday, Aug. 14, a Public Paddle and End-of-Paddle Celebration will take place at Narragansett Beer in Providence. All participants in the public paddle must register no later than Tuesday at 5 p.m. More information and the registration form can be found at blackstonecollaborative.org/events/.
Participants are welcome to bring their own boat, or there are limited canoe spots available. The shuttle will leave that Sunday at 12:30 p.m. from Narragansett Brewing to bring paddlers to Festival Pier, the start location of the Public Paddle.
Angler input sought on climate scenarios
Anglers need to prepare for climate change, and fish managers and fisheries governance have to prepare and change too accommodated climate change.
The way East Coast fisheries have been preparing is through climate change scenario planning. The goal of the initiative is to assess how climate change might affect stock distribution and availability of marine fisheries over the next 20 years and to identify the implications for fishery management and governance.
In June, I and a group of about 70 other stakeholders attended a workshop to develop an initial set of scenarios, describing several different possible futures facing East Coast fisheries out to 2042.
As the next step in the scenario planning process, two Scenario Deepening webinars will be held in August. These webinars will offer all interested stakeholders an opportunity to review, validate, and add details to the draft scenarios.
Each two-hour session will begin with an overview of the outputs and stories from the draft scenarios. Participants will then have an opportunity to add comments and suggestions to make the scenarios more plausible, challenging, relevant, memorable, and divergent. Participants only need to attend one of the two webinars, either Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 3-5 p.m. or Tuesday, Aug 23, from 10 a.m.-noon
The scenario creation workshop summary, including a description of the draft scenarios, is being developed and will be posted at mafmc.org/climate-change-scenario-planning. Participants are encouraged to review this summary before the webinars and come prepared to share comments.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: “The striped bass bite from Westerly to Narrow River seems to be on sand eels with peanut bunker being the predominate striper forage west of that,” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said. “Customers are catching nice size slot fish.” “The bluefish bite had been off a bit with the big blow we had but things improved once again this weekend,” said Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren. “The striped bass bite continues to be the best I have seen in twenty years off Newport, along our southern coastal shore to Watch Hill and at Block Island.” Paul Smalec of Portsmouth said, “Fred DeFinis and I continue to catch nice slot-sized fish in the Bay live lining Atlantic menhaden.” “Skipjacks are starting to come around in our coves and harbors too.” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. East End Eddie Doherty said, “Small stripers were riding a west tide while chasing whiting near the Sagamore Bridge and the power plant at the Cape Cod Canal in the early afternoon Wednesday. Some fish measuring slot plus were caught on white poppers in the east end during a top water bite.”
Summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup: “The black sea bass bite is off with anglers working a bit to catch nice keepers,” Henault said. “If you want to catch large fluke consider making the trip to Block Island. The East Fishing Grounds (three miles east of Block Island) have been yielding some nice fish,” Sullivan said. Littlefield noted, “The scup bite has been good at Save the Bay, Sabin Point and Rocky Point in the upper Bay. John Littlefield said, “Customers fishing the Jamestown (west) side of the Newport Bridge have been doing well with black sea bass, even blue fish, drifting in 60 feet of water. The fluke bite there is slow.” I fished off Newport last week and the weekend for about five days. The black sea bass bite there was excellent with anglers limiting out on nice-sized fish. The fluke bite was just OK with us returning with three to four fish per trip.
Bluefin and yellowfin tuna, chub maceral, Wahoo and bonito: “The first bonito have arrived and there are plenty of chub mackerel surfacing too for anglers to cast too.” said Henault. Sullivan said, “The tuna bite is on south of Block Island (about 10 miles out) with some giants mixed in with mahi in the area too. The Cox Ledge area has been producing too.” Anglers Paul Boutiette and Curt Shumway fished The Dump (south of Martha’s Vineyard) Sunday for bluefin tuna. No tuna, but they hooked up with at 36-inch Wahoo. Paul said, “We trolled for mile after mile when, midway in The Dump, my pole suddenly lit up screaming line out. I was on, and line kept stripping off the reel. Curt was clutch to pull in the idle lines on the outriggers. I did not want to tighten the drag too much for fear of breaking the line or pulling the hook.”
Freshwater fishing has been slowed by warm water and the availability of large shiners. “Al White a customer fished a night with night crawlers for largemouth at Waterman Lake as shiners were not available and he caught a few nice largemouth,” Henault said. “The thing is, with these dry conditions, not much is washing into our lakes and ponds so the fish are eating just about anything.”