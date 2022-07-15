Massachusetts and Rhode Island anglers should beware of the smooth puffer fish, as it can be deadly.
The Saltwater Anglers Association, in cooperation with the Department of Environmental Management in Rhode Island, are warning of increased reports of anglers catching smooth puffer fish. Puffers belong to the family Tetradontidae, which is comprised of around 120 known species. Smooth puffers have a fairly significant range in the western Atlantic Ocean, from New England and Bermuda to Argentina, though it’s more common in southern waters.
This member of the puffer family is a serious threat to your health if not cleaned properly. The neurotoxins in puffers responsible for illness and death are Tetrodotoxin and Saxitoxin, which adversely affect the human central nervous system. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), these toxins are deadlier than cyanide and there are no known antidotes for these toxins. Also, these toxins cannot be frozen or cooked out. Toxins can be found in all organs of the smooth puffer, intestines, and even in the skin.
Do not use smooth puffers for bait or chum. If you catch a smoother puffer, take this fish off the hook carefully and release it.
Striped bass seminar… old salts and young guns
Old salts and young guns will take the stage to talk about striped bass strategies and tactics they employ to catch monster striped bass.
The Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA) will hold a striped bass seminar on Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at the West Warwick Elks Lodge.
If you are a striped bass fanatic, then this is the seminar for you.The panel of experts will include both “Old Salts,” including Peter Vican, the current state of Rhode Island record-holder, and his partner and big bass expert, Don Smith. Additionally, a pair of “Young Guns” will present too: charter captains Kurt Rivard and Brandon Hagopian, who are fast carving out reputations as the next generation of big bass experts.
Don Smith and Peter Vican will share their perspectives on what it was like years ago, how they settled on the techniques that worked for them, what others were doing at that time, and how they continue to approach striper fishing today. Then hear from the young guns, Kurt Rivard and Brandon Hagopian, on what techniques they gravitated towards, what new twists they have to add, and how they have been able to distance themselves from many of their peers.
This in-person seminar will be held at the Elks Lodge, 60 Clyde Street, West Warwick, RI on Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m. A $10 donation to the RISAA Scholarship Fund is requested for non-members, while RISAA members attend free. The Elks Lodge kitchen will have food available starting at 5:30 p.m. For information, contact Greg Vespe, RISAA Executive Director, at 401-826-2121.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish. Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle in North Kingstown said, “The striped bass bite continues to be strong out in front of Newport and at Block Island.”Angler Allan Peters and his brother, Tom, both of Warwick, fished the Southwest Ledge area of Block Island with eels.Allan said, “No fish until the fleet cleared out around 12 p.m. last Thursday, then it heated up. We caught 10 stripers, two blues, two sea bass, and one dogfish. Some nice-size stripers, and all released successfully.”
Fishing is better at the Cape Cod Canal, but only in certain spots,” said East End Eddie Doherty. “The Combat Zone, next to the railroad bridge on the mainland side, was hot again, producing 15 slots on one west tide at daybreak and more a few days later. Taylor Point’s Bob Weir landed his best fish of the season with a green mack soft plastic attack shad. His hard-fighting striper tipped the scale at 29 pounds before release.”
Katie Spier caught her first keeper striped bass Friday, a 48-inch fish caught trolling tube and worm off the Sakonnet River fishing with her uncle, Greg Spier.
“Fishing remains very good for striped bass, with lots of schoolie to slot-sized fish in the salt ponds and breachways, much larger fish out at Block Island. Live eels remain the top producer for large bass, but they can also be caught trolling or casting lures,” said Declan O’Donnell of Misquamicut Bait & Tackle in Charlestown.
Summer flounder (fluke) fishing is improving but remains spotty.Anglers are limiting out with smaller fish in the 18-to-21-inch range.Caught four keepers at the Newport Bridge area Friday in two-and-a-half-hours. Norah Ialongo of Quaker Lane Bait and Tackle, said, “Customers are catching fluke around the Newport and Jamestown Bridge, but fluke fishing is spotty.”The fluke bite around Block Island also remains spotty.“Reports on fluke fishing have been mixed locally, with some people doing well locally and others struggling to find the fish. At Block, the fluke fishing might be a bit better, but you still need to work to find the fish,” said O’Donnell.
Black sea bass and scup. Some nice-sized 20-plus black sea bass are being caught off the Sakonnet River and in front of Newport this week, but they aren’t many large black sea bass around.Most fish being taken are shorts. The scup bite remains very strong anywhere there is structure like ledges and jetties and water movement.