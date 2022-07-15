NEWPORT — If there is any consolation for Andy Murray, it is that the former two-time Wimbledon champion won two rounds at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and advanced into the quarterfinal round of competition.
But there was the gnawing, gut-check revelation for the 35-year-old Scotsman that he contributed more unforced error points than desired in falling 7-5, 6-4 to No. 42-ranked, No. 3-seeded Alex Bublik Friday.
“It was not what I was hoping for, I wanted to accumulate more points and move myself up the rankings and get more of a seeding into the U.S. Open,” Murray said after the setback. “Making the finals, the semis would have moved me up further (from No. 52 worldwide). I didn’t get what I wanted.”
Murray, surrendering 10 years in age and mobility to Bublik, had beaten the latter in two of their three previous meetings this season — in straight sets at Rotterdam and at Stuttgart, each with a tiebreaker.
“It comes down to a few points on a surface like this,” Murray added, now owning a 19-11 record on the season. ”With the game style that he has, when he had his chances he took them, and when I had mine, I wasn’t able to.
“It was disappointing, the first set came down to a couple of points,” Murray said. “I had a few opportunities in the second set, but he played a pretty solid match,” he said of Bublik hitting 12 aces, winning 80 percent of his first service points (33-for-41) and facing just two break points. “Generally, he can be up and down. There was only one moment in the second set where he was a bit inconsistent. For most of the match he was solid.”
Against Bublik, a 2019 Newport finalist from Kazakhstan, Murray proved to be his worst enemy. He suffered a service break in the 11th game of the first set, double-faulting at 30-30 to fall behind 6-5.
In the second set, Murray had his service broken in the very first and seventh games. He had a break point on Bublik in the sixth game but could not convert, and then suffered a second service break in the set in the seventh game to fall behind 4-3.
Murray had but two aces, with his first serves often not exceeding 114 mph, and his second serves ranging from 66 to 79 mph.
He was successful on just 57 percent (35-for-61) of his first serves and won just 50 percent (13-for-26) of his second service points
Murray, the No. 52-ranked player in the world, has a 6-3 record in three appearances at Newport, including a Final Four berth in his second visit in 2006. Murray has had some success (7-3) on grass this season, reaching the semifinal round at Stuttgart, Germany, and taking a round at Wimbledon as a non-seeded player.
Currently coached by Ivan Lendl, Murray needed less than an hour to dispatch Sam Querry in straight sets, but two hours, 22 minutes to overcome Wimbledon doubles titlist Max Purcell of Australia — overcoming a one-set deficit, losing just three games over the final two sets of the 169-point match.
Murray has earned 708 career wins, including a 117-26 record on grass and 46 singles tournament titles.
The four-time champion, No. 22-ranked and No. 2-seeded John Isner, will meet No. 24-ranked and No. 4-seeded Maxime Cressy in Saturday’s semifinal round, while Bublik will be opposed by 29-year-old Australian Jason Kubler, who took a 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory over James Duckworth. The No. 102-ranked Kubler won his third match of the week, beating the No. 8 seed, surgery-riddled (nine) Duckworth to improve to 25-4 since May in challenger tournaments and qualifying rounds.
“I like playing grass court tennis — I think the build-up to the grass court season is too short,” Murray continued. “There should be a Masters series on a grass court; the biggest tournaments should have the proper build-up.
“The grass-court season as a whole was some good moments and some tough ones, like today’s match,” Murray said, eyeing the U.S. Open as a next entry. “This loss and the loss at Wimbledon (in four sets to Isner in the second round) were disappointing and frustrating. I’ve always believed in myself and worked really hard,” Murray said. “I was always going to give myself the best chance. I still love competing, I enjoy playing in these events.
“I had some of my best wins in a while, in Stuttgart (beating Bublik in straight sets), so I made a little bit of progress overall. As you get older, the recovering is more difficult,” Murray said. “At my age, it’s very difficult to play a five-set singles (Grand Slam Tournament match) — I need to recover.”
Murray is the lone player on the tour with at least seven wins over Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Only Federer, (1,251), Nadal (1,063) and Djokovic (1,012) have more career wins among active players than Murray. Murray ended the 2016 season (as the No. 1-ranked [player in the world) on a 24-match winning streak.
“This year I’ve been pretty healthy for the most part,” Murray said. “If I can stay healthy and get a lot of matches in, it’s important for me. I’ll be in New York, that’s for sure. I want to keep continuing to improve. As I see progress, I’ll continue to keep playing. But, if I’m not getting any progress or getting better, then I’ll stop. I just want the results to be a bit better.”{/div}