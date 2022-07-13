NEWPORT — At 35 years of age, with nearly two decades of experience and nearly 1,000 matches in touring continents playing professional tennis, it came as much of a surprise to former world No. 1-ranked Andy Murray that he not only lost the first set to a 24-year-old with merely 16 pro tour singles matches, but that he was able to delve into his resources and emerge victorious for the second successive day at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships.
“Most days I would practice for like two hours, and yesterday’s match (against Sam Querry) was like 45 minutes,” Murray said of his hard-fought and well-taken 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Max Purcell Wednesday. “Yesterday was not particularly strenuous — I didn’t feel any fatigue.”
Murray gained service breaks of the 24-year-old Purcell, the 2022 Wimbledon doubles champion, in the fourth, sixth and eighth games of the second set. That trend continued into the third set, where Murray took service breaks in the second, fourth and sixth games.
But it was not without an endless series of point challenges and reviews by the Hawkeye camera in use for all ATP matches.
“I was getting very frustrated with the officiating,” Murray said of the more than a dozen challenges on points. “Since Hawkeye (the technological watchdog for match points), there have not been many issues. Maybe the old call gets missed and you can challenge it. Usually it’s not really a problem.
“It (officiating) was very, very bad. It’s usually not much of an issue. But on both sides it was poor, and I was getting very frustrated with that (even receiving a first-set warning) things would have to get replayed. Usually when you hit the ball on the line, generally, you are in a good position — there were at least 10 calls that were overruled, calls that were missed. There came a point where I wanted to speak to the supervisor, not just on my side, or every call was going against me.”
“It’s a bit distracting, so you have to think about those things as well. When a serve comes 125 mph, it’s difficult to not only return it, but to be thinking, should you challenge it or not.”
All told, it was a checkered performance for Murray, the two-time Wimbledon champion in the 169-point, better-than-two-hour marathon. Murray, with service speeds ranging from 79 to 122 mph, hit eight aces but had five double faults.
Murray hit just 58 percent (52 of 89) of his first serves successfully and won just 43 percent (16 of 37) of his second service points. The saving grace was that he won seven of the 11 break points that he faced. Purcell won five straight games in the first set to take a 5-1 lead, breaking Murray’s service in the third game (at love) and fifth game, while holding service at love in the ninth game for a 5-4 edge.
“He plays a very different game style, using a lot of slice,” Murray said of Purcell, an Australian who has carved his niche in his brief career by playing and excelling at doubles. “It takes some time to get used to that way of playing.”
Murray was one of six seeded players to advance into the quarterfinals, while 33-year-old American Steve Johnson moved along as well by default, as No. 7 seeded Jiri Vesley of Czechoslovakia suffered a leg injury and was unable to take to the court.
No. 2-seeded John Isner served up 22 aces and won 91 percent (43 for 47) of his first service points to turn the tables on Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 7-6 (8). Gojowczyk double-faulted nine times, including at 6-6 in the tiebreaker.
Isner, a four-time Newport champion and career ATP serves leader (13,750) ranked No. 22, “got off to a good start, and after that I was just holding my serve (facing just one break point). It was a pretty weird match because he was rock-solid from the baseline, hitting it really hard and really flat and he made it tough for me.” With a first-round bye and without a first-round match, I’m comfortable here, I’ve won a lot of matches (24-5) on that court.”
No. 3 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan (Murray’s next foe) served up 22 aces while gaining third-set service breaks in the second, fourth, sixth and eight games to trump Nebraska’s Jack Sock 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Maxime Cressy, the French-born, UCLA-trained, No. 41-ranked No. 4 seed served 15 aces and didn’t face a break point in beating Mitch Krueger 6-3, 6-4; No. 5-seeded, No. 48-ranked Ben Bonzi of France (who next meets Isner) held off Georgia’s Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 7-6 (5); and No. 8 James Duckworth of Australia beat Quentin Halys 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
“I’ve always believed in myself and worked really hard,” Murray said after receiving treatment for a right thigh cramp. “I was always going to give myself the best chance. I still love competing, I enjoy playing in these events.
“As you get older, the recovering is more difficult,” the No. 52-ranked Murray said. “To play a long match like today would be normal. With a day off, I can get myself ready to play, hopefully, three more matches.”