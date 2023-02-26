WASHINGTON, D.C. — Minus one of the best scorers and rebounders in the Big East Conference in Bryce Hopkins for the final 16 minutes of the first half due to three personal fouls, the Providence College Friars delivered a knockout punch to the Georgetown Hoyas, eventually taking an 88-68 conquest on Sunday.
“When you put rules (in), how many people follow the rules,?” PC coach Ed Cooley asked of taking Hopkins off of the floor so early with an outcome of an important Big East game yet to be determined. “I’m not a big rule guy. I follow my gut, my gut is my rule — you’ve got to trust your team, trust the individual players. You don’t foul out until you get five. We had to get him out with three fouls.”
Without Hopkins, the Friars profited from their depth and the Hoyas’ ineptitude at both ends of the floor.
Hopkins (two points on two shots) played but four minutes of the first half but PC never missed a beat — reeling off 13 straight points with bookend 3-pointers from Jared Bynum and Devin Cater for a 21-11 lead at the eight-minute mark. PC hit on 12 of its first 20 shots from the floor, with assists on eight of those field goals.
Hopkins, the leading scorer (16.8) and No. 2 rebounder (8.9) in the Big East, was hardly missed. Ed Croswell (15 points on 6-for-9 shooting with nine rebounds), Bynum (nine points on three 3s) and Cater (10 points, six rebounds) fueled PC into a 46-27 halftime lead. The Friars shot 49 percent (18-for-37) from the floor, six-for-10 from 3-point range and collected 11 assists.
The Hoyas committed nine turnovers (yielding 13 PC points), shot just 10-for-30 from the floor and gathered merely four offensive rebounds over the first 20 minutes
“Our defense set the tone,” Cooley said of his No. 20-ranked Friars (21-8, 13-5 in the Big East). “A lot of guys set the tone for us; we knew that we were going to get a knockout punch (from Georgetown) early. Winning is really, really hard. The other team has scholarship players, has expectations. As much as we all want to win, you’ve got to execute that.”
The Friars ended up shooting 51 percent (35-for-69) from the floor for the contest, hitting 10 of 19 3-pointers, having 23 assists and scoring 46 points in the paint — PC’s ninth 80-point-plus performance of the season.
“This was a game that we had to win and we played with some desperation,” Cooley said. “Us going with Ed (Croswell) and Clifton (Moore, in Hopkins’ absence) gave us a physicality in front of the rim, gave us some length. That 1-2 combination — length, strength, girth, athleticism and experience, they’re in their fifth year (of college basketball), it’s not a lineup that we’ve used often.”
Croswell posted his seventh double-double of the season with 25 points and 13 rebounds to go along with six assists. Bynum (18 points on six 3s with six assists), Carter (12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals), Noah Locke (12 points) and Clifton Moore (eight points, six rebounds) all fueled the Friars in Hopkins’ absence.
“I just thought that we were too careless, way too careless,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. “The mistakes that we made from the start of the game to the end of the game just bit us in the butt — you can’t win with turnovers.”
Georgetown (7-23, 2-17) hit on four 3-pointers over the first three minutes of the second half to close the gap to 49-39, but the recovery bid was short-lived.
“We dug ourselves a hole in the first half,” Ewing added, as the Friars mad 10 steals too. “Mistakes again. This loss is on all of us, the coaching staff and our team. This is a game we had an opportunity to win one more time and we just didn’t get it done.”
A Bynum 3-pointer guided a run of eight straight PC points for a 59-41 lead to answer the Hoyas, then his fifth 3-pointer created another surge of eight straight PC points and a 67-42 lead with just over 10 minutes to go.
“Instilling your young men with confidence, when you breed confidence into players, they perform better than the actual person that they are,” Cooley said of the Friar performances. “When you tell them how important that they are, how much you love them, how important it is for them to smile, to share and care — they play at an elite level and that gave our men confidence to go on the road and win.”
FREE THROWS — The Hoyas have a 47-34 edge in the series, including a 25-11 mark in home meetings. The Hoyas have now lost eight of their last nine outings, including a 74-62 setback in Providence earlier in the month … The Friars are 6-6 in road games, 5-5 in Big East away contests … The Friars play their final two games of the regular season at the AMP, Wednesday against Xavier and Saturday against Seton Hall. “Hopefully we can go back to the crib and play well,” Cooley said of the Friars’ 15-0 home record … Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing was 9-1 against the Friars as a Hoya, but has lost six of the past seven meetings as a coach against PC. … “How far he’s come, since we got him (as a transfer) from La Salle, his hard work really showed,” Cooley said in praise of Croswell, “and Carter set the tone defensively” … The Hoyas have been out-rebounded in 17 games and are 2-14 when trailing at the half. They are 5-8 in games decided by nine points or fewer … Ewing has employed nine different starting lineups due to injuries … The Friars scored points on 39 of 67 possessions with just nine turnovers.