NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High School has announced its finalists for the Athletic Director position, announcing four names.
Superintendent Jon Antonucci named Nick Schlierf, Geoff Burgess, Jim Scanlon and Christopher Schmidt as candidates for the position. Each candidate will speak in a forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at North Attleboro High’s media center this Wednesday. Each candidate will have 20 minutes to speak to the community about their background and their qualifications for the position.
Schlierf has served at the Athletic Director for the Sharon Public School District since 2017, and was previously the Assistant Principal at University Prepatory School in Rochester, NY. A Roberts Wesleyan College graduate, he also holds a Ph.D. from SUNY Buffalo. He speaks from 6 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.
Burgess is the current girls soccer and wrestling coach, and has been with North Attleboro’s public-school system since 2001. Along with coaching, he has held positions as a teacher, curriculum leader, advisor and mentor. A University of Miami graduate, he also holds a master’s degree in education from Simmons College, and a master’s in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University. He will speak from 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.
Scanlon has been the Athletic Director of the Dudley-Charlton Regional School District since 2020, and prior to his current position, was Grafton Public School’s AD from 2017 to 2020. He graduated from the UMass Amherst, and holds a master’s in athletic training from Bridgewater State University. He speaks from 7 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
Schmidt has served as the Athletic Director at Nipmuc Regional High School in Upton since 2015, and prior to Nipmuc, worked for the Franklin Public School system from 2001 to 2015 as a teacher, coach, department head and Assistant Principal. He graduated from the University of Connecticut, and has a master’s from University of New Haven. He talks from 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.
A 17-member committee viewed 53 applicants for the position before the applicants were narrowed down to nine, and then four.
“The committee dedicated to finding the new athletic director was presented with a large pool of qualified candidates, which they skillfully narrowed down to the top four,” Antonucci said. “We encourage all community members to attend the forum and give feedback on which candidates they feel are most qualified for the position.”
Antoucci and North Attleboro High invites all community members to the event with an opportunity to provide feedback to the school administration on candidates.