While students at North Attleboro public schools savored the winter sports seasons and looked forward to the spring seasons, the student body at North Attleboro Middle School and the surrounding community were treated to a new level of competition that celebrates student-athletes who may have disabilities that curtail their ability to play in more traditional leagues and sports.
In late February, North Attleboro Middle School announced the formation of its Unified Basketball Team, which is the latest edition of the Unified Sports program in the state. The program, run by Special Olympics Massachusetts in partnership with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, allows students with disabilities the opportunity to play sports alongside their peers in a fun and supportive environment.
“Sports are an integral part of the educational experience in public schools, and it is critical they are accessible to all that wish to participate,” Director of Student Services Meg Camire said in announcing the formation of the team.
According to Unified Team coach Thomas Calabrese, the idea for the implementation of the program took root early this year, and followed the models of Unified basketball programs in Franklin, Foxboro, Attleboro and Norton.
Tryouts were announced, and in late February, 26 student-athletes, evenly split by gender, attended and had their first practices.
“It was exciting, everyone showed up, everyone was excited to get started,” Calabrese said. “They didn’t know what they were getting into, but they’re a great group of kids, and they made things that much easier for me.”
While the level of basketball experience varied among the participants, there was no shortage of excitement and enthusiasm.
“We got right into it (in our first practice),” Calabrese said. “We were doing dribbling drills, shooting, defense, a good amount of running, a lot of get-to-know-you games to help them get integrated, which made it easier for partners to go up to athletes and help them.”
Calabrese was familiar with the dynamic, as he has been associated with Special Olympics since he was a middle-schooler, and had a neighbor who was special needs.
“His parents were like my second parents, I was always there (at his house), he was always at my house,” Calabrese said. “I worked at the YMCA (coaching basketball and soccer), and after I left college, I ran summer camps, and my neighbor did the integration program — it’s a program to get kids who can’t function in a normal program, along with kids who can, and put them together for normal interaction — there, that got me into the athletic part of it.
“When I heard that (North Attleboro Middle Schools) were going to do (a Unified program), I let them know that I was interested (in coaching it).”
Calabrese, who lives in Mansfield, was a natural fit, and was familiar with a lot of the students at the school since he works at the middle school as a paraprofessional, which is a kind of teacher’s assistant in the special-ed program.
According to the press release, Unified athletic teams include a range of students who train with peers and compete against area towns with similar programs, and “the student-athletes are expected to represent North Attleboro in a manner comparable with all student-athletes and are committed and celebrated as a team.”
The North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club donated $1,000, which offset the majority of the cost of middle-school basketball uniforms for the participating athletes.
“The Unified Basketball Team is a really exciting new opportunity for our middle school students,” Principal Brianne Kelleher said. “We wish the student-athletes the best of luck in (their upcoming) games and want to thank the Rotary Club for their generous donation.”
Calabrese added that Dawn Dacosta, the president of the local Rotary Club, and Stephen Carvalho, the director of North Attleboro Park and Recreation, were instrumental in the success of the program.
The team held practices on Mondays and Wednesdays during the month of March, and scheduled games, including contests against a pair of middle schools in Franklin and the Ahern School in Foxboro.
The team wrapped up its season late last month, followed by a jamboree in Foxboro in which all of the area Unified teams joined together to play in shorter games against a variety of opponents.
Support for the program was important on many levels, and the middle-school administrators made a point to keep the student body informed about the program and its schedules, and encouraged students to attend the games.
“As the season has progressed, we have hosted North Pride Spirit Day on each game day,” Principal Kelleher said, “with students and staff wearing red and white on those days. We advertised the games through our morning announcements, weekly newsletter to parents and faculty, and social media pages/websites. The middle school PTO has also been a big part in helping us to advertise our game schedule.”
The enthusiasm from the student body and players’ friends and relatives was undeniable from the get-go, Calabrese said.
“We have a lot of students who haven’t been able to take part in sports or be part of a team (in the past),” Calabrese said. “So the best part was seeing my students’ parents and friends in the stands smiling, and the tears in their eyes.”
“The season has brought a lot of excitement to North Attleboro Middle School,” Principal Kelleher added, “and the student, staff and community support at our home game was incredible. We are so proud of all of our students, both our student-athletes and fans. Our athletes have put a lot of work in over the last month at both practices and games, and the student fans have been supportive both within the school day and at games.
“The school spirit and pride is amazing to see each day. There are also many adults who I collaborated with to make this season a success, including our director of student services, Meg Camire, our assistant director of student services, Jessica Davis, and many more.”
“You could feel that enthusiasm every game,” Calabrese added, “where everyone’s wearing their jerseys, art teachers were making posters, principals making announcements, and the teachers talking about it. It’s been great.”