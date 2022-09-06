Norton native Erika Blanchard was named the Female Youth Athlete of the Year by the Bay State Games on Tuesday for her work as an individual on the field and off.
Blanchard, a senior at Southeastern Regional, is a multi-sport athlete who competes in soccer, track and field, futsal, footgolf and surfing. Blanchard has competed in every BSG footgolf event since 2019 (when the sport was added), winning silver in her first year before taking gold in 2021 and 2022.
On top of her extraordinary work as an athlete, Blanchard is active in her community as a volunteer. She is involved with the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, the Brockton Charity Guild Good Drive, and is on the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Student Athletic Advisory Board. She is also a Bay State Games high school ambassador and is a Commonwealth of Massachusetts House of Representatives Scholar Recognition Recipient.
At the high-school level, she was named the MIAA Rookie of the Year in 2019 and will serve as team captain for Southeastern's girls soccer team this fall.
“Erika is undoubtedly a courageous and brave young woman, with a drive to succeed both on and off the field. She is passionate about the development of skills and feels that participation in sports is very important for young adults," Southeastern girls soccer head coach Donna Becker said.
Named as Athletes of the Year along with Blanchard are Delmace Mayo of Jamaica Plain as the Male Youth Athlete of the Year and Michael Lipp as the Male Adult Athlete of the Year.