PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley may be the best representative for Providence College, for the state of Rhode Island and for the Big East Conference.
The native of South Providence has never lost his perspective on life, much of it far from the basketball floor.
Which is why the University of Michigan came calling Cooley about its head-coaching job a few years ago and why Cooley is mentioned in the same breath for the vacancies on the basketball bench at Georgetown University and St. John’s University.
“When you get into coaching, you try to change people’s life,” Cooley said, non-committal about his future, either entering his 13th season as the Friars’ head coach or the coach with the second-longest tenure and second-most wins (242) in the modern era of Friartown basketball.
And while Cooley is the topic of conversation in Washington, D.C, and the Big East Conference, speculation is that Rick Pitino very well could return for his second tenure as the Friar head coach, or former Friar great and current Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan might return to Friartown if a vacancy were to occur.
“I didn’t get into coaching for money, I didn’t get into coaching for recognition,” Cooley said.
“All the guys that we have had an opportunity to coach to get to this moment (NCAA Tournament), and then you hear the words of family, care, taking care of people,” Cooley said of his life-shaper and life-changer. “When you are a true guardian of the game and represent the Big East in college basketball, that’s the most important thing to me.”
Cooley guided the Friars to the Big East regular-season title during the 2021-22 season and to the Big East Tournament title in 2014.
The Naismith National Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season, Cooley led the Friars to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, to the Sweet 16 last season, and to a school single-season-record 27 wins.
But other than two wins in the NCAA Tournament last season, Cooley’s Friars have just one other NCAA Tournament win, in 2016 (over USC).
“As much as I wanted to win this game not just for our players and not just for our school, for our community, our city and state, that means to me more than anything,” Cooley admitted after the eight-point loss to Kentucky in the East Regional Friday.
Cooley is currently compensated at $3.8 million by Providence. PC Athletic Director Steve Napolillo said, “We love Coach Cooley, our commitment will never waver,” with discussions underway for a new contract.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari is currently the highest-paid coach in college basketball at $8.5 million.
Pitino is the current head coach at Iona and his roots are on Long Island, currently living at a country club a half-hour away from the St. John’s campus. He returned to PC over the past summer for a Friar basketball reunion and has often maintained that his years coaching there, 1985-87, were the two most enjoyable of his career.
Donovan is a member of the class of 1987 at PC, noted as the poster child for Pitino’s coaching whirl at PC, leading the team to the Final Four. He has been the head coach of the Chicago Bulls since Sept. of 2020 after making his NBA coaching debut with Oklahoma City (2015-20). Donovan gained his notoriety as a coach at the University of Florida (1996-2015), coaching the Gators to back-to-back NCAA titles (2006-07) and to the 2000 championship game.
Cooley’s cultivation of character has long been prominent for his Friar players.
According to fifth-year senior center and transfer (from La Salle College in Philadelphia) Ed Croswell, “I’m a kid that didn’t have a lot of offers coming out of high school, and to see that Providence College took a shot on me and believed in my abilities to get to this level playing like this is like a dream come true.
“I wouldn’t expect nothing like this to happen.
“I’ve built a good community up in Providence College. You know, teachers, everybody, my teammates, I appreciate all the hard battles that we went through, Providence College, and it’s just been a wonderful opportunity here for me and my family.”
Another fifth-year player, guard Jared Bynum is certain that he never would have achieved becoming the Big East’s Sixth Man of the Year a season ago were it not for the tutorial work by Cooley.
“It’s been a blessing to play for Coach Cooley and the coaching staff we have at Providence,” said Bynum, a Maryland native and graduate student who has been a Friar for three seasons after transferring from St. Joseph’s College in Philadelphia.
“I don’t feel as a transfer I was looking for a home coming in,” Bynum said. “They embraced me for who I was and who I was going to be at the end of the day, and they helped shape me into the man, into the player that I am.
“So I’m going to be forever grateful. I feel like this is like a second family to me. Just not even on the court, but just around the coaches, around the coaching staff, around the players, around everybody that’s part of the program.
“I’m just very appreciative of the opportunity that Coach (Cooley) gave me. Coming here and recruiting me — I just get emotional thinking about it. I’m just going to be forever grateful.”
Cooley is prouder that all of the fourth- and fifth-year players that have stayed in the program have graduated, citing current assistant coaches LaDontae Henton and Kyron Cartwright.
“When you see these young men grow, where Ed Croswell, where Jared Bynum is coming from, both these young men will be graduates,” Cooley said. “Every player we’ve ever coached for four years has graduated.
“Everybody wants to win.”
“When they understand the seat that we sit in in leadership, and you can change people’s lives, that’s what it’s about. When you can change people’s lives and give them hope and give them opportunity and they’ll walk across the stage with a degree, as much as all of us want to win, they already won.
“That’s what’s holding me back. That’s what I care about.”