PROVIDENCE -- Vin Lettieri stretched his points streak to five games with his 100rh career assist but the Providence Bruins fell 5-2 to Bridgeport Sunday in the AHL contest at the AMP.
The Sound Tigers, the affiliate of the New York Islanders, overcame a 2-1 first-period deficit by scoring four straight goals, two on the power play.
Oskar Steen tied the game at 1-1 for Providence at 10:21 of the first period after intercepting a pass. Georgii Merkulov gave the PBs a 2-1 margin at 13:09 of the first period on an assist from Lettieri behind the Sound Tigers' net.
Aatu Raty scored twice for Bridgeport, the go-ahead goal at 5:14 of the first period and the tying tally (at 2-2) at 15:32 of the first period.
Andy Andreoff also scored twice for Bridgeport, the team's fourth (at 13:39 of the second period on a rebound) and fifth (at 11:20 of the third period).
Keith Kincaid had 27 saves in goal for Providence, which unleashed 42 shots while going 0-for-2 on the power play.