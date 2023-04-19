PROVIDENCE -- He’s still a Walpole kid, still a former Xaverian High Hawk, still skating at the rink and wearing a “spoked P” on his jersey.
At 31 years of age, Chris Wagner has played a lot of hockey and thoroughly enjoys lacing up his skates as he did Wednesday at the AMP, preparing for another practice session with the Providence Bruins and making their path toward the AHL’s Calder Cup championship.
“I embraced the role, kind of being the old guy in the locker room,” Wagner said of not only being an elder statesman, a coach on the ice, but a most productive member of the Providence organization while still skating a regular shift at center.
Atlantic Division champion Providence (44 wins, third-most in the AHL) will play the lower seed of the best-of-three game first-round playoff series -- No. 3 Charlotte vs. No. 6 Lehigh Valley or No. 4 Springfield vs. No. 5 Hartford. The Bruins’ first-round playoff will be a best-of-five-game series, likely starting April 28 at the AMP.
Wagner spent three seasons with the Causeway St. Bruins, appearing in the 2019 Stanley Cup finals with Boston -- having totaled 359 NHL career games, also with the Islanders, Colorado and Anaheim.
“When you’re a kid growing up, playing hockey, being from Boston, you put the Stanley Cup in your head,” Wagner said of April and May being the most special time of the season. “At first I got really excited about playing Division 1 hockey, that was my biggest dream. Then once that I got drafted, and even when I was playing in the AHL, the Stanley Cup seems so far-fetched.”
Wagner has spent many a summer day and continues to do so at the Foxboro Sports Center’s Elite Performance Systems, “taking care of myself, controlling what I can control,” he said. “I pride myself on being able to play in the NHL.”
Wagner began to excel in Foxboro as a member of the South Shore Kings, actually setting a then-Eastern Junior Hockey League record 83 points in 44 games as an 18-year-old during the 2009-10 season.
The 31-year-old Walpole native came through with 31 points (with 19 goals) in 62 games with Providence this season.
Wagner scored two goals for Providence in a season-ending four-goal win over Springfield, his fifth multi-point game of the season, and will take a three-game scoring streak into the playoffs.
“I had to reset my mindset,” Wagner said of being back in Providence instead of Boston coming out of training camp. “Just focus on being down here and being present down here. I try to put myself in the best position to be ready.
“You can’t get down on yourself, get down on the situation. So you focus on bringing energy to the ice and to the locker room, doing what you can to make yourself and the team better.”
Wagner was a true Bruins soldier, always in contact with Boston GM Don Sweeney, not only being an insurance policy, but having an NHL cap-friendly $1.3 million number on the books.
Providence has also relied on Western Michigan University product Brandon Bussi, a rookie goalie and AHL All-Star and Team MVP (22 wins, 2.40 GA mark), leading scorer and Team Rookie of the Year Georgi Merkulov (55 points with 24 goals), St. Cloud State product defenseman Jack Ahcan (a career-best 34 points), former PC Friar and defenseman Mike Callahan of Franklin, first-round draft pick and rookie forward Fabian Lyssell of Sweden (37 points with 14 goals), and another NHL veteran (Rangers, Anaheim) and Three Stars Award winner Vinni Lettieri (49 points with 23 goals).
Due to the depth of the Boston roster over the past, the door back to the NHL hasn’t been open as wide for Wagner. He also appeared in 62 games for Providence last season, totaling 27 points with 15 goals.
“You've still got to have gratitude,” Wagner said after being assigned to AHL Providence after playing 184 regular-season and 35 playoff games for the Bruins over the past three seasons.
“For me, it’s kind of easy preparing myself for the playoffs,” Wagner said. “You’re playing for something bigger -- you lose and you go home. I hate to lose at anything.”
Wagner has played in 363 games over seven AHL seasons, along with three with the Norfolk Admirals and two with the San Diego Gulls. After two seasons at Colgate University, Wagner was a fifth-round draft pick by Anaheim, making his pro debut during the 2012-13 season.
“What made me successful in the NHL is being physical,” Wagner said of his 69 penalty minutes this season. “I try to show that by playing hard and doing the little things,” Wagner said. “Just play hard, play your game, don’t try to think too much. It’s fun being around the young guys, seeing them in their player development.”
Wagner earned the reputation as one of the NHL’s (and now AHL's) most physical players. He finished the 2017-18 NHL season third in the league in total hits, with 253. During the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he demonstrated his toughness by blocking a slap shot that broke his wrist, but ultimately sealed the win for the Bruins and helped propel them to the Stanley Cup Final.
“If you’re down here, you don’t really know if you’re going to get another shot,” Wagner added. “So you want to make the most of it. That’s what I tell the guys here, that if you want to get paid more, you’ve got to play well in the playoffs.”
The keys to playoff hockey are simple, according to Wagner: be physical, stay out of the penalty box and don’t make mistakes, especially in your own end of the ice. “It comes down to small stuff.”
“I’m happy to be here,” said Wagner. “Obviously I want to play (in the NHL). The game is much faster, guys are bigger, more skilled. But at the moment, I’m happy to be part of the group.
“You kind of forget what it was like to be on a bus,” Wagner continued. “Still, I’m just grateful to be here and with these guys. I’m here to help everybody, to help the team win,” said Wagner, who is earning $1 million this season to provide Providence with leadership.
“I have to provide that spark -- the playoffs are always emotional. I’ve been in these spots before. It feels great. If you had told me when I was a 10-year-old that I’d still be playing at almost 32 years of age -- I would have taken one game in the NHL.”