FOXBORO — Longtime New England Patriots’ offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia is finally hanging up his whistle.
Again.
The Patriots announced Tuesday that Scarnecchia will retire after 36 seasons in the NFL, including 34 seasons with the organization (1982-88, 1991-2013, 2016-19). Scarnecchia, who briefly retired from the Patriots in the 2014 and 2015 seasons before being wooed back into the organization, had a professional coaching career that spanned five decades and produced five Super Bowl championships.
“Dante Scarnecchia has been unbelievable in every way,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a team statement Tuesday. “As a coach, he was extraordinarily talented at teaching his players and bringing the most out of each of them. Dante put everything he had into helping his players achieve their maximum potential — the mark of a great coach. His contributions to our team and to the game of football are unprecedented over the last four decades.
“Yet even more remarkable is the impact Dante has had on countless players, coaches and staff members who have walked through our doors,” Kraft added. “He modeled the principles he believed in through his hard work, diligence and integrity. He held himself accountable. He trained alongside his players. He treated everyone with respect.
“There truly is no way to sum up the incredible career he’s had, the positive impact he’s made on our franchise or how much he will be missed. We are forever grateful for Dante and wish him the absolutely best in his next chapter, along with his lovely wife Susan and his family. The New England Patriots are better because of Dante Scarnecchia, and he will always have a home with us.”
Scarnecchia, who turns 72 in February, was the longest-tenured coach in th eNFL and owns the most coaching seasons in Patriots’ history. Scarnecchia was first employed by the NFL in 1982 as the Patriots tight ends and specials teams coach for seven seasons before becoming the offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 1989-90.
“It was a privilege to coach with Dante for so long,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in the statement. “I knew that long before his initial retirement and throughout a second act of continued excellence. Dante is among the very best assistant coaches ever.”
Scarnecchia was a component of the Patriots coaching staff for 22 of the franchise’s 27 playoff seasons and has coached in 49 of the 58 playoff games in team history, including 10 of the team’s 11 Super Bowl appearances.
Scarnecchia was the Patriots offensive line coach for 19 seasons, a position he coached for 32 of his 48 seasons. After his two seasons as the Colts offensive line coach, he re-joined the Patriots in 1991. Following two seasons as a tight ends and special teams coach on Dick MacPherson’s staff, Scarnecchia was appointed special assistant on Bill Parcells’ staff from 1993-94, which was re-defined as defensive assistant from 1995-96. He resumed special teams responsibilities on Pete Carroll’s staff in 1997 before being named the offensive line coach in 1999.
When Belichick was named the Patriots head coach in 2000, he made Scarnecchia his assistant head coach/offensive line coach, positions he held for 14 seasons, including each of the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl championship teams.
Scarnecchia’s coaching career began at the college level in 1970, where he was the offensive line coach at California Western University.
