With the No. 17 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Christian Gonzalez on Thursday night.
The 6-1 210-pound Oregon cornerback draws a draft comparison to Dominique Rogers-Cromarte, with speed and agility to help make him a corner who saw his draft stock rise significantly over the last four months. He was ranked the No. 1 corner in the draft by NFL.com and will likely claim a starting spot right away, barring any significant changes to the roster ahead of summer camp.
After two seasons with Colorado, Gonzalez joined Oregon, where he had 51 tackles and four interceptions for the Ducks. He also had seven pass deflections. He was selected for the coaches' All-Pac-12 Conference first team and the Associated Press All-Pac-12 Conference second team in his sophomore season last year.
After meeting with the Patriots ahead of the draft, Gonzalez remarked that he would love to be part of head coach Bill Belichick's team.
"I'd love to play for him (and) for any team. Whoever is going to put the trust in me, I'm going to put the trust back," Gonzalez said.
The Patriots initially were to draft at No. 14, but traded back to No. 17 with a first-round pick swap with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots also received Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick (No. 120).