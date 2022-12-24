FOXBORO -- A valiant comeback effort from the New England Patriots came up just short Saturday afternoon as the Cincinnati Bengals spoiled Christmas for New England in a 22-18 final.
A strip of Cincy receiver Ja'Marr Chase at the 43-yard line led to the Patriots falling on the ball, giving the Pats just under half a field to go to take the lead with 3:12 to go in regulation. The drive saw the Patriots work the ball all the way to inside the 10, then convert on a 2nd and inches, bringing the ball to the 5-yard line, needing a touchdown to take the lead and likely win the game.
A draw play to Rhamondre Stevenson had him get pushed back from the line to gain, leading to the forced fumble by the Bengals' Von Bell. Despite holding the Bengals on the following drive to a punt, the Patriots were unable to make a last-ditch effort with 41 seconds to go from their own 24-yard line.
The Patriots turned the ball over on downs and Cincinnati kneeled out the clock for a final.
New England's comeback effort started on the defensive side of the ball in the third quarter with standout rookie Marcus Jones picking off Joe Burrow's pass, taking it 69 yards for a score to make it 22-6 (missed Nick Folk extra-point) with 3:51 to go in the third quarter.
It was Burrow's second interception of the day, the first one going to Devin McCourty. Burrow finished with 375 yards passing on 40 attempts and three scores.
A struggling Patriots offense found its rhythm early in the fourth quarter, getting on the board with a 5-yard score by Kendrick Bourne at 12:58 to make it 22-12 (missed extra-point). The scoring drive was the first time they had crossed the 50-yard line all day, and put them over 100 total yards.
The Bengals had a chance to extend their lead and get points back, but Evan McPherson's missed 43-yard attempt allowed the Patriots to take over on the 33-yard line with nine minutes to go. From there, the Patriots nearly lost the ball on a fumble from Mac Jones, but was instead ruled intentional grounding - backing up the Patriots further.
Facing a third and 29 situation, an improvising Mac Jones scrambled around a broken pocket and heaved an end zone Hail Mary that bounced off the colliding bodies of New England's Scotty Washington and Cincinnati's Tre Flowers and into the hands of nearby Jakobi Meyers for a 48-yard score with 5:56 left in the game. The touchdown, with another missed extra-point, made it 22-18.
The comeback effort came after the Bengals ran off 22 unanswered points through the first half. Cincinnati was masterful at moving the ball, utilizing its high-powered tools on offense in Tee Higgins (eight catches, 128 yards, one score), Joe Mixon (16 attempts, 65 yards rushing, 43 yards receiving) and Chase (eight catches, 79 yards).
The Bengals scored on their first drive on a Higgins 9-yard receiving score, taking the ball 78 yards for a five play drive that took just 2:36 off the clock. Cincy did it again on a pass to Trenton Irwin, scoring on a 23-yard pitch and catch from Burrow to make it 12-0 with 5:16 to go in the first quarter due to a missed extra-point and failed 2-point conversion.
Irwin found himself in the end zone for a second time off a Burrow pass in the second quarter, scoring just before halftime from 4 yards out to make it a 22-0 game.
Mac Jones finished with 240 yards passing on 21 completions and two scores, hitting Bourne for a career-high day of 100 yards on six catches. Stevenson led the ground game with 30 yards on 13 attempts. Marcus Jones led the Patriots defense with 14 tackles, 12 solo, a touchdown and a pass deflection.
The loss makes New England's road to the playoffs slim to none, dropping the Patriots to 7-8 on the season with two games to go in the regular season. The Patriots come back on New Year's Day to host the Miami Dolphins.