FOXBORO — If it’s Wednesday, it must be time for another round of Tom Brady rumors.
The New England Patriots’ quarterback and future hall-of-famer is still not officially a free agent. That won’t happen until March 18 so other teams are not allowed to approach nor even talk about the six-time Super Bowl winner until March 16.
But with the NFL’s great and good gathered in Indianapolis this week for the annual league Scouting Combine, speculation has been hard to tamp down.
Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco was asked about the prospects of the Chargers acquiring the 42-year-old Brady.
“Obviously, we know he’s a good player, but I wouldn’t talk about any specific free agents that aren’t really free agents yet until March 18,” Telesco told NESN Tuesday.
The soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans have also been booted about as possible new homes for Brady should he decide to try the open market. Brady remains close to former Patriots’ linebacker and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who claims to have no inside information regarding the quarterback’s thinking.
“Tom’s a teammate, a former teammate. He’s a friend. He’ll always be a friend,” Vrabel told The Providence Journal. “I know with like a lot of people, he’ll do what’s best for him and his family. Whatever that may be, I’m not sure.”
Meanwhile, multiple media outlets were reporting on Tuesday that officials from New England were to meet with Brady’s agent, Don Yee, in Indianapolis to talk about Brady’s contract.
The Boston Herald called the meeting a “starting point” for legitimate conversations between the two sides.
There are a number of issues that need to be addressed if Brady is to remain in New England. One is whether the Pats will pay Brady the $30 million he could probably command as a free agent. Another question is if Brady is happy with how the Pats plan to bolster their offense after last season’s early playoff exit against the Titans.
