FOXBORO — If there was ever a human highlight reel, it might just have been No. 12 for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady.
Here are a few milestones in his storied New England career, as provided by the Patriots.
- Brady is an 18-time team captain, elected by his teammates every year since 2002.
- No. 12’s 249 career wins in the regular season and playoffs are the most by any NFL player and also make him the league’s all time winningest quarterback, surpassing Payton Manning’s 200 mark in 2016.
- Brady is the first quarterback to lead his team to six Super Bowl victories. Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana are tied for second place with four. (His nine appearances in the championship game are also a record. Altogether, Brady has 16 Super Bowl records to his credit.)
- Brady is the all-time leader in Super Bowl passing yardage (2,838), completions (256) touchdown passes (18) and starts (nine) by a quarterback.
- The Patriot quarterback won his third NFL MVP award in 2017, becoming the oldest player, at 40, to receive the honor in league history.
- Brady won an NFL-record 31 consecutive home games at from 2006-11.
- Brady’s regular season touchdown-to-interception ratio (3:02) is third in NFL history among all players with 2,000 plus passing attempts.
- Brady has been elected to the Pro Bowl a record 14 times, including a 10-year streak between 2008-2018.
- Brady’s 2019 AFC East title marked his 17th career division title, the most ever in the league. Payton Manning is second with 12.
- 2019 was Brady’s 20th season with the Patriots, the most by any NFL quarterback. Only three other players in league history have spent at least 20 seasons with a single team.
