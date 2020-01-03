History is not on their side this time.
The New England Patriots have never won the Super Bowl after having to play on Wild Card Weekend. In fact, the only time the Patriots have ever made it to the Super Bowl after having to play on Wild Card Weekend was in 1985.
And it’s not just the Patriots who have had trouble doing so.
Since the current 12-team playoff format was introduced in 1990, those playing on Wild Card Weekend have won the Super Bowl just 12 times. No team since the 2012 Ravens has won the Super Bowl after playing on the opening round of the playoffs.
In stark contrast, teams that have earned a first-round bye have reached the Super Bowl 46 times during that span.
En route to each of their six Super Bowl trophies, the Patriots have had a combined three playoff games on the road. That same 1985 season is the only time the Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl after having played more than two games on the road.
In their most recent three Super Bowl wins, the second half of the two-decade dynasty, the Patriots have had to play just one (non-Super Bowl) playoff game away from Gillette Stadium.
It came last year as the Patriots went into Arrowhead Stadium and beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to that, the Patriots had not played a playoff game on the road since the 2004 AFC Championship against Pittsburgh.
The Patriots won three of their six Super Bowl titles having a first-round bye and two home games (2016, 2014, 2003) while the other three championships followed a first-round bye and only one road game (2018, 2004, 2001).
This year, if they’re able to continue to win, the Patriots will likely have two playoff games away from Gillette Stadium prior to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
It’s why the 2019 postseason will be the hardest road to the Super Bowl that the Patriots have ever had to set out on during the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.
It may in fact be the toughest path to the Super Bowl in franchise history as the only possible argument would be the 1985 season. That year, the Patriots traveled to the New York Jets for the Wild Card Game (26-14 win), traveled to the Los Angeles Raiders in the Division Round Game (a 27-20 win) and then to the Miami Dolphins for the AFC Championship (31-14 win) before losing to the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX.
First on the slate?
The 12-4, third-seeded Patriots will be tasked with defeating the red-hot, sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
And while nobody inside the confines of Gillette Stadium will look past Saturday, we can.
If the Patriots are able to win that game, they will travel to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs to play at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional Round.
And if they’re able to overcome that, New England will almost certainly travel to top-seeded Baltimore to play MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the high-powered Ravens offense for the AFC Championship.
Of course, we’re able to reflect not only with past Patriot postseason runs, but also with how the 2019 team has done this year against two of their likely postseason opponents in Kansas City and Baltimore.
New England lost to both AFC Division winners after being outscored 60-36 in the two games.
Of course, the Patriots have shown to bet against them at your own risk, but the truth is they have never had to go up against a gauntlet like this. It will prove to be their most challenging road.
But then again, that means it has the potential to be the most impressive postseason run.
