FOXBORO — The Tennessee Titans are first in red zone offense, scoring touchdowns on 75 percent of their red zone trips through the season and nearly 87 percent of red area opportunities since quarterback Ryan Tannehill took over Week Seven.
But their red zone productivity isn’t the only aspect that concerns New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. It’s the big-play ability shown by running back Derrick Henry, receiver A.J. Brown and Tannehill.
“Honestly, they’re not in the red area that much,” Belichick said during a midweek press conference at Gillette Stadium. “They score from way out a lot.
The Titans have 16 touchdowns, including 12 by the offense, of 30 yards or more. Tennessee has one scoring play of 90-plus yards, two of 70-plus yards, three of 60-plus yards, four of 50-plus yards, four of 40-plus yards and two of 30-plus yards.
“When you combine those two things and the quarterback – the quarterback can move down there, too. But, honestly, they’ve skipped over the red area a lot,” Belichick said.
“For the amount of scoring they’ve had and the amount of plays, you know this is 16 games, not a lot of red area plays.”
And they’re is able to do it both through the air and on the ground. The NFL’s leading rusher in Henry has touchdown runs of 75, 74, 68 and 53 yards. Brown, the team’s leader in both receptions and receiving yards, has touchdowns of 91, 65, 55, 51 and 49 yards. Three of those are touchdown receptions from Tannehill while Brown also had a 49-yard rush against the New Orleans Saints.
“He throws a good deep ball,” Belichick said of Tannehill. “He throws a lot of intermediate routes. They have a lot of catch-and-run plays, too. So, I mean a lot of their big plays are not 80-yard bombs. But, he’s thrown the ball very accurately and making great decisions.”
The big-play ability has propeled the Titans offense, which is fourth in the NFL in points scored per game (30.4) since Tannehill took over, despite being 28th in the NFL in average time per drive (2:28) and 29th in average plays per possession (5.23) this season.
Tennessee is 14th in the league in yards per possession (31.4), which went a long way in helping them advance into the redzone, where the Titans have 34 redzone touchdowns on 45 trips through the season.
“But when they do get into the red area, they’re good,” Belichick said as the Titans have 16 redzone scores on the ground and 18 through the air.
“They run it and they throw it. The ball gets spread around pretty good; there’s not just one guy that they’re throwing to. They do a good job of getting the ball to everybody and they have, obviously, the best running game in the league.”
