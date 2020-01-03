The New England Patriots listed six players as questionable for Saturday’s Wild Card Game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium during their final injury report of the week on Thursday.
Among those on the list for the Patriots include linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (Knee), defensive back Terrence Brooks (Groin), linebacker Jamie Collins (Shoulder), wide receiver Julian Edelman (Knee/Shoulder), corner back Jonathan Jones (Groin) and corner back Jason McCourty (Groin).
The Patriots had perfect attendance all three practices during the short week.
Edelman has been on the injury report nearly every week since Week Three, while both McCourty, another member of the injury report throughout the second half of the season, and Brooks each missed last week’s game against the Miami.
The Titans ruled out wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) while pass catchers Kalif Raymond (concussion) and Cody Hollister (ankle) as well as safety Dane Cruikshank (illness) are listed as questionable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.