FOXBORO — The New England Patriots secondary has been the brightest of bright spots for the NFL’s best defense all season long.
The play of Pro Bowl corner back Stephon Gilmore has allowed the Patriots to do things other teams cannot do, which has benefited fellow corners J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, safety Devin McCourty among many others.
But coming off their worst showing of the season in a Week 17 stunner to the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots unit will need to rediscover their magic. And they’ll have to do so against a talented pair of Tennessee receivers in Corey Davis and A.J. Brown.
“They’re both very good receivers,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said during a midweek press conference at Gillette Stadium. “Those guys can get free, but they’re fast, they’re hard to tackle, and they’re big targets and the quarterback’s (Ryan Tannehill) done a good job of putting it on them and hitting them.”
Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker made Gilmore look pedestrian for the first time since Tennessee’s Davis did in 2018. During the Week 10 matchup, Davis recorded seven receptions on 10 passes thrown his way for 125 yards and one touchdown against Gilmore and the Patriots. But Gilmore said he hasn’t let that creep into his mind as he continues his preparations for this week.
“I just try to focus on who I’m going against,” Gilmore said on Tuesday. “I can’t control what happened two years ago, or one year ago. You just got to focus on any given Saturday. You got to focus on your job and be ready for what you got to do.”
A third-year receiver, Davis has 43 receptions on 69 targets for 601 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has four or more catches in four games.
“He’s a good route runner,” Gilmore said of Davis. “And he’s got good players around him. (Ryan) Tannehill is giving him a great ball, putting it on him. (A.J.) Brown talented, (Corey) Davis talented. It’s going to be a big challenge, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Brown has played in all 16 games during his rookie season and leads the team in receptions (52), receiving yards (1,051), receiving touchdowns (eight) and in among the highest ranked in the NFL in yards per reception (20.2).
Brown has seen a major increase in his production since Tannehill took over since Week Seven. He has six touchdowns in 10 games, has eclipsed four receptions in seven of those 10 and has also has tallied four games with 100 receiving yards or more in the last six weeks.
“He’s really tough. Yeah, hard guy to tackle,” Belichick said of Brown. “He’s fast, strong, he’s quick in the open field. They get him the ball in space, and he takes those 10-yarders and turns them into 60-yard touchdowns. He’s really good.”
