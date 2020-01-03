FOXBORO — Opposing defenses seemed to have figured out a formula to make it tough on the New England Patriots offense: stop Julian Edelman.
New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said the Miami Dolphins double-teamed Edelman throughout much of the shocking, Week 17 defeat. But it’s really been the case dating back a few weeks.
Edelman was asked about it at his locker on Thursday as well.
“I mean, we’ve had a lot of different looks,” Edelman said in regards to being double-teamed.
“So, you know, it’s just about going out there and doing your job. Of course, your job changes with different looks, so going out there and trying to do the right job with the right look.”
Edelman is first on the team in targets (99 more than the second receiver), first in receptions (71 more than the second receiver) and thus first in receiving yards (nearly triple the second receiver).
And while that shows an opposing defense’s plan is easier said than done, it also shows the potential problems it could cause if an opponent does so successfully.
Through much of the regular season, as the offensive inconsistencies continued, fellow receivers and tight ends have not been able to beat single coverage.
It’s greatly impacted the offensive success and will need to change as the Patriots started their postseason run by hosting the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the AFC Wild Card Game.
Who will need to step up?
Mohamed Sanu is first and foremost. While the 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver showed the potential to help quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots offense in his second game with the team (10 catches, 81 yards, one TD against Baltimore), he has yet to meet expectations.
Sanu has been targeted five times or less in six of the eight games he’s played with the Patriots. The eight-year NFL veteran has three or less receptions in seven of the eight games and has eclipsed 36 receiving yards in just one game thus far.
And Sanu, who was traded for a second-round pick prior to the deadline, is not alone when it comes to the offensive weapons who will need to pick up their game this postseason.
Phillip Dorsett is another.
Dorsett needs to get back to the success he had earlier this season and last year as he finished the regular season with three less receptions despite 12 more targets than last year.
Dorsett, who was once thought to be an automatic reception any time Brady threw his way, has nine games with three or less receptions.
It’s not just receivers either. Running back Sony Michel is certainly among the list while the tight end position is another in which could use a boost this postseason.
While nobody is expecting Rob Gronkowski-like numbers, the Patriots could surely use more production from tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ben Watson.
LaCosse has just 13 receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown in 11 games this season. Watson has 17 receptions for 173 yards and zero touchdowns in 10 games.
It has been an unusual season for the Brady-led offense, but contributions from various pass catchers could go a long way if the Patriots want to put together a postseason run.
