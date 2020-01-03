FOXBORO — Running back Rex Burkhead saved his best for last during the New England Patriots postseason run to Super Bowl LIII.
He was an influential piece for the New England offense, scoring three touchdowns in three postseason games. He totaled 58 yards of offense in the Super Bowl and 64 yards of offense during the AFC Championship game, which featured his game-winning rushing touchdown in overtime.
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels went with Burkhead over rush-heavy Sony Michel and pass-heavy James White due to Burkhead’s ability to do both. And now the Patriots will need him to be at his best again as they open their 2019 postseason early in the Wild Card Game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
“This is what you play for,” Burkhead said at his locker during a midweek media availability at Gillette Stadium. “These opportunities, you know, they don’t come easy. So, when you get here, the lights are on and this is when games really matter.”
The Patriots should surely feel confident with Burkhead. He’s put together a strong end of the season as he tallied two of his top rushing totals this season in the final three weeks. He also set a career-high mark in receiving yards the other of the three games.
“(I’m) just trying to do whatever I can to help the team out, whatever role that is,” Burkhead said. “Just make the most of it. If that’s on special teams or offense, just have trust in my abilities and go out there and perform.”
Burkhead has surely performed of recent. He ran for a season-high 53 yards with one touchdown (8.83 yards-per-carry average) against the Cincinnati Bengals Week 15. He followed it up by totaling 97 yards of offense including a career-high 77 yards receiving on four receptions (19.25 yards per reception) and added the game-winning touchdown in a crucial win over the Buffalo Bills. And most recently, Burkhead added 48 yards on the ground (8.0 yards per rush) during a stunning loss to the Miami Dolphins Week 17.
“Rex has been a solid player for us,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Burkhead this week. “He does a lot of things well – plays in the kicking game, plays on all four downs, catches the ball, blocks, runs, gets tough yards, can make plays out in space.
“I think he’s always been like that. He’s had good opportunities and maybe had a little more production, but whenever he’s had opportunities, he’s been productive for us,” Belichick said.
Burkhead clearly earned the trust of both McDaniels and Belichick. The postseason run last year depicted just that due to his ability to be ready when he was called upon.
Burkhead knows his opportunities will stem from much of the same now.
“Be locked in as much as you can,” Burkhead said. “You never know when your number is going to be called, but when it is, you got to be ready to go.
“I think the coaches do a good job putting us in position to succeed. They know what our strengths are and whenever the time comes, they plug us in and expect us to make plays.”
