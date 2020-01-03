FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will need to put their troubles behind them as they enter the postseason. One of their biggest troubles this season had been stopping the run.
The Patriots were gashed on the ground as Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram helped the top-seeded Ravens total 210 yards. It wasn’t much better against running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals as the Patriots allowed 164 yards.
All in all, six opponents eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game this season against the Patriots, who now welcome NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans into Gillette Stadium on Saturday.
Henry, as coach Bill Belichick said, is the “best running back” the Patriots have seen this season.
“Yeah, he’s tough,” Belichick said. “He really does everything well as a runner. He’s got good vision. For his size, he sees things well. He has good quickness, he can get into space quickly and make the right cuts.”
A product of the University of Alabama, the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry, is in the midst of a career year.
In his fourth year with the Titans, Henry has rushed for 1,540 yards on 303 attempts (5.1 yards per carry). He’s scored 16 rushing touchdowns and averages 102.7 yards per game on the ground.
“He’s elusive in the open field, but he’s also very strong and powerful, and he can run through tackles and he has the speed to make long runs,” Belichick said. “So, he’s got a good stiff arm, he’s got good lower-body strength. He’s a very hard man to tackle, but he’s got excellent quickness, vision and speed for his size. So, he’s not just a one-dimensional runner at all.”
The Titans have not been afraid to feed Henry either. He saw a season-high 32 rushes for 211 yards in a 35-14 win over the Houston Texans, which earned the Titans the final wild card spot.
Henry has received 20 or more carries seven times this season and has eclipsed the 100 yard threshold in six games.
“The thing that stands out to you is he has the ability to get what’s in front of him, but also a little bit more,” Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema said.
“He’s got great power. As intriguing as he was as just a physical talent, he really plays the game the right way. You see him, in my opinion, compete for extra yardage.
Safety Devin McCourty, however, said while it’s important to keep Henry’s gains on the ground to a minimum, the most important aspect is they stick with their assignments.
“We’ve got to find a way to bring him down, but I always say you get in trouble when you’re supposed to play middle of the field and you’re worried about tackling Derrick Henry for 5 yards,” McCourty said.
“Like, if that’s happening, it’s going to look great on one play... but, the very next play is going to be a play-action.
“You’ve got to count on each other,” McCourty said.
“We’ve got to trust each other out there on the field that if it’s a run play the guys up-front that are in position to play the run are going to play it, and then if it’s play-action they’ve got to trust that the guys in the back-end are going to be ready to play the pass. And we’ve got to do that for 60 minutes.”
