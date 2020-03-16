FOXBORO — Like kids awaiting Christmas morning, the whole of Patriots nation, not to mention the rest of the NFL, was eager with anticipation at the beginning of Tom Brady’s official entry into free agent status on Wednesday.
For some team, however, the result is going to be a big lump of coal.
Complicating matters, the New England Patriots announced Monday that they are utilizing their franchise designation on offensive lineman Joe Thuney in a move that surprised many and sparked new speculation about Brady’s ultimate destination.
Not everyone is waiting for the big day to dawn to start in angling for the services of the Patriots’ 42-year-old quarterback.
With the league’s negotiating window officially open, teams can reach out to representatives of players set to become free agents when the new league year starts Wednesday afternoon.
It’s the first time in Brady’s 21-year pro career that he’s free to negotiate with teams outside of New England.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will inquire about Brady. Presumably, also, the Patriots want the six-time Super Bowl champ back.
Other teams might be in the hunt for Brady’s services, but with the Tennessee Titans re-signing Ryan Tannehill to a four-year deal worth $118 million, suddenly they don’t look quite as much in demand as they may have earlier this year.
Placing the franchise tag on Thuney means that the Patriots will keep the coveted 27-year-old guard from reaching free agency. Thuney will receive the franchise tender from New England, which will run $14.78 million.
Tying up that cap amount could make it hard to to re-sign Brady to another season with New England, which had only about $19.5 million in cap space to begin with.
“Joe has been a model teammate and an essential element to our success since joining our team in 2016. Utilizing the franchise designation allows both sides more time to try to reach the goal of a long-term agreement,” the Patriots said in a statement.
Thuney, 27, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the third round (78th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State. The 6-foot-5, 308-pounder has started all 64 regular-season games and all 10 postseason contests at left guard during his four-year career for New England. He became the first player in NFL history to start in the Super Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, starting at left guard in Super Bowls LI, LII and LIII.
“There are a few ways we can look at this,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss said on SportsCenter Monday. “The first is if you’re going to try to bring back Tom Brady, he’s almost 43 and he doesn’t move as well as some of the younger quarterbacks. You want to be strong on the interior of the offensive line and Joe Thuney is one of the best guards in the league, so that helps you on that front.
“But the other side is that the franchise tag for Thuney is $14.7 million and that’s a lot of money on a one-year term. That does chip away at what you might want to invest in Tom Brady. I don’t think we can say decisively one way or the other what Joe Thuney’s franchise tag might mean for Tom Brady.”
Before franchising Thuney on Monday, the Patriots extended the contract of impending unrestricted free agent safety Devin McCourty on Sunday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed for the 32-year-old McCourty, who has spent his entire 10-year career in New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion is eighth in team history with 26 interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.