FOXBORO — The Patriots of the South will visit Gillette Stadium on Saturday with no shortage of familiarity.
Of course, it starts with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who took the field for 17 playoff games in a New England Patriots uniform while adhering to coach Bill Belichick, but he is just one of many ties.
Tennessee General Manager Jon Robinson adopted an abundance of information from Belichick when he worked in a variety of capacities for Patriots scouting department. Robinson worked for the Patriots from 2002 to 2013 before earning his current position with the Titans in 2016. And there is Tennessee defensive coordinator, Dean Pees, who served as the defensive coordinator under Belichick from 2006 to 2009 after having coached the linebackers in New England.
“Dean (Pees) and Mike (Vrabel) do a very good job of keeping the offense off balance with a variety of what they do defensively,” Belichick said during a midweek press conference. “So, they’re not very predictable and they give you a lot of different looks, but it’s all things that they’re pretty familiar with and that they play well.”
Those familiar with the Patriots will be taking the field on Saturday too. Perhaps first and foremost will be Tennessee cornerback Logan Ryan. Ryan spent four years in New England (2013-2017) prior to joining the Titans prior to last season.
“Certainly, we have a lot of respect for him and he’s been very productive and he knows us well, knows our receivers well and knows our offense well,” Belichick said of Ryan. “So, we’ll have to do a good job on him.”
Ryan is one of three former Patriots who are current members of the Titans. Fellow cornerback Malcolm Butler, however, will not play on Saturday as he is on injured reserve while running back Dion Lewis provides some depth behind the NFL’s leading rusher in Derrick Henry.
With so many familiar faces, it goes to show there’s a lot of institutional knowledge on the Patriots in the meeting rooms at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
That familiarity could surely make a difficult matchup even more difficult.
“(Mike) Vrabel he was here for a long time,” running back Rex Burkhead said. “He definitely has familiarity with our schemes or coaching, or whatever we do. So, it is a challenge. And it’s a fun one. I know the coaches are excited, the players are excited and we got to be ready for it on Saturday.”
Receiver Julian Edelman is surely looking forward to a battle with his former teammate in Ryan, who he had many intense battles with at One Patriot Place.
“I’ve seen him first hand, how he works, the extra time he’s put in. Nothing but respect for (Logan),” Edelman said.
Ryan has played in 30 games during his two years in Tennessee. This season alone Ryan has four interceptions with 18 passes defensed. He’s added four forced fumbles with 4.5 sacks and 113 tackles (four for loss).
“He’s a really good football player having an excellent year,” Edelman added. “Got a lot of picks. Like I said, savvy football player. So, good ball player.”
In a true-to-form Patriots mindset, Vrabel has taken the business-like approach when he’s been asked about having any nostalgic memories heading to Gillette this weekend.
Vrabel mentioned how he had not received a paycheck from the Patriot organizition in a decade, and when asked about ‘The Patriot Way’ on a conference call, he didn’t seem to take a memorable approach.
“Isn’t that the street the movie theater is on?,” Vrabel told the New England media on Tuesday.
“I don’t know. I didn’t come up with it, so I don’t know,” Vrabel added.
He’s clearly kept the tight-lipped Belichick mindset with him to Tennessee.
