NEWPORT — With a No. 14 ranking worldwide, New Jersey’s Tommy Paul had his debut at the International Tennis Hall of Fame nearly upstaged by the reigning NCAA Division 1 Singles Tournament titlist: 19-year-old, No. 434-ranked Californian Ethan Quinn.
“The footwork and the small stuff comes into play a lot more on grass,” Paul said after scoring a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Quinn Wednesday in a second-round match.
“Holding your serve is the biggest thing on grass and hopefully playing more aggressively,’ Paul said after dropping his first two service games of the second set and then polishing off the final four games to close out the match, his 25th win on the ATP Tour this season.
Paul is one of three Americans (with No. 9 Taylor Fritz and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe) currently ranked in the top 20 of the ATP Rankings.
In making his Newport debut, the New Jersey native staved off an upset by Quinn by gaining service breaks in the first, third, fifth and seventh (to take a 5-2 lead) games of the second set. Paul had somewhat of a checkered start, winning the first set with a service break in the seventh game to take a 4-3 lead.
With the win, Paul improved to 13-3 against fellow Americans since the start of 2022 (8-1 in 2023). He also improved to 19-0 in tour-level matches against players ranked outside of the top 150.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” Paul said. “I knew Ethan’s (Quinn) game a little bit, I’ve watched him play NCAAs — I knew he had a big service and forehand,” said Paul, who won 85 percent (23-for-27) of his first-service points and 64 percent of the second-serve return points (16-for-25) that he faced.
Paul suffered service breaks of his own game in the second and fourth games of the second set, falling behind 3-2.
“I knew what to be ready for,” Paul added, coming off of a 39-win season in 2022, taking wins over Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Alex Zverev. “The courts played very well, they were soft. The balls kind of got really big (from the humidity), there’s still some moisture — the balls were a little heavier. I was swinging as hard as I could with my serve and it wasn’t going over 115 (mph).”
Paul’s career-best run at a Grand Slam was when he advanced with five victories to the semifinals at the Australian Open, the first American to do so since Andy Roddick in 2009. His five victories “down under” included two five-set thrillers before falling to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Paul also was a finalist at Eastbourne, England and Acapulco.
, while winning two rounds at Wimbledon, Indian Wells and Queens Club.
Paul is one of nine Americans in the Newport field; “You hope that as many Americans sign up,” he said of the lone pro-grass tournament stateside remaining. “All of the tournaments I try and get to, we’re American tennis players, you want to support your friends in the states. That was three NCAA champions (also Steve Johnson and John Isner) playing on Center Court, that was pretty cool.”
Paul reentered the top 20 on the ATP Tour in April, after defeating Taylor Fritz in Acapulco for his fifth career win over a top-five player.
“I had never played here, but I figured, the grass, I love playing on this stuff and it’d be pretty cool to play the Hall of Fame, the history that is here,” Paul said.
In other matches, another American, No. 4-seeded and No. 28-ranked Californian, UCLA-trained Mackenzie McDonald outlasted Australia’s Li Tu 6-4, 7-6 (5); 18-year-old Californian Alex Michelsen advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 conquest of Australia’s James Duckowrth; and North Carolina’s John Isner, the four-time Hall of Fame champion, won 89 percent (32 of 36) first-service points and faced just one break point in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over France’s Corentin Moutet.
Also, No. 2-seeded and No. 38-ranked Adrian Mannarino of France won 77 percent of his first-service points (33-for-43) and saved five break points in taking a 6-3, 6-4 win over Australia’s Rinky Hikkata; No. 7-seeded and No. 69-ranked Jordan Thompson of Australia won 94 percent of his first-service points (23-for-27) and 63 percent of second-serve return points (17-for-27) in downing Great Britain’s Liam Broady 6-2, 6-2; 2021 titlist and “wild card” entry Kevin Anderson of South Africa coming out of retirement after more than a year away from the courts served 11 aces and saved seven break points to beat the Netherlands’ Gijs Brouwer 6-3, 7-6 (6); No. 3-seeded and No. 25-ranked Ugo Humbert of France held off Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4.
“I’m happy I’m moving up in the rankings,” Paul said, who moved up from No. 32 at 2022 season’s end. “Everyone strives for that. Anyone who plays tennis, who picks up a racquet — I’m not satisfied being No 14. I’m hoping to capitalize on playing good tennis here (in the U.S.}”