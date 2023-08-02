PROVIDENCE — The Providence College men’s hockey team will face off against eight NCAA Division 1 Tournament foes among its 34-game schedule.
Friar head coach Nate Leaman revealed the Hockey East and 10-game non-conference slate, which includes PC’s first appearance at the University of Michigan Oct. 7-8. The visit marks just the fourth and fifth meetings all-time between the two schools, and the first since the 2007.
The Friars also have non-conference games against Stonehill (home opener, Oct. 13), Denver (Oct. 20), RPI (Oct. 21), at Arizona State (Nov. 24-26), at Brown (Dec. 30) and Alaska Anchorage (Jan. 19-20).
PC will play a trio of Hockey East games against Northeastern, Boston College (Jan. 13 at home), Boston University (Feb. 16, March 7 at home) and UMass Lowell, in addition to pairs of games with Vermont (home opener Oct. 27-28), New Hampshire, UMass Amherst, UConn, Maine and Merrimack.
The Friars’ home games will be broadcast for the first time on the radio airwaves at 790 AM, while the Schneider Arena games can be viewed on ESPN Plus.