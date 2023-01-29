PHILADELPHIA -- Fifth-year senior guard Jared Bynum, making his first start in nearly a month since being on the injured list, scored 19 points as the No. 13-ranked Friars of Providence College downed Villanova 70-65 Sunday in a Big East contest.
PC notched its third straight Big East win to improve to 17-5 overall on the season, 9-2 in the Big East.
Bynum hit on seven of eight shots from the floor. In addition, senior center Ed Croswell (14 points on 7-for-9 shooting), sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins (13 points, nine rebounds) and sophomore guard Devin Carter (12) paced PC.
PC trailed 47-42 with nine minutes left after Villanova put together a 15-4 run.
However, Bynum responded with three consecutive baskets in an 8-0 Friar run to regain the lead for PC.
"Jared showed incredible confidence in his teammates and in himself," PC coach Ed Cooley said. "That's what an All-Big East, fifth-year player does."
Bynum also totaled five assists as PC had assists on 19 of its 29 field goals. Hopkins had four assists, while Alyn Breed and Carter each had three.
With just under five minutes left, Bynum hit his third 3-pointer of the game and Corey Floyd hit a trifecta to give PC a 64-58 margin.
Villanova's Cam Whitmore hit a 3-pointer to cut the Friar lead to one with 1:33 left, but Bynum matched the trifecta with 25 seconds to go.
The Friars shot 53 percent (15-for-28) from the floor during the second half. PC made just six (of 18 attempted) 3-pointers and went to the free-throw line just eight times.
"Everybody that participated did a great job playing in a hostile environment," Cooley added. "This was an incredible team win, character win and physical culture win."