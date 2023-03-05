PROVIDENCE -- Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter, two members of the Providence College men's basketball team, were named to the All-Big East Team.
The Friars will be the No. 5 seed for the Big East Tournament, which commences Wednesday. The No. 20-ranked Friars will meet No. 24-seeded UConn for a third time this season in a quarterfinal-round game Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Hopkins, a sophomore forward and transfer from Kentucky, was a first-team selection, having led the Friars in scoring (16.1 ppg), rebounding (8.3) and double-doubles (10). He ranks fourth in scoring and second in rebounding among Big East players.
Hopkins also ranks third in the league in defensive rebounds (213, 6.9 rpg) and fifth in minutes played (34.6 mpg). Hopkins was a mid-season candidate for the Naismith Award, the Karl Malone Award and the Oscar Robertson Award.
Carter, a sophomore guard and transfer from South Carolina, ranks third among the Friars in scoring (13.3 ppg) and rebounding (5.0). He also is first on the team in steals (54), second on the team in assists (76, 2.5 apg) and second on the squad in blocks (34). Carter ranks sixth in the Big East in steals (1.7 spg) and 10th in blocks (1.1 bpg).