FOXBORO — Premier League Lacrosse is set to host its seasonal All-Star Game this Saturday at Gillette Stadium, with the biggest stars in lacrosse flocking to Foxboro to battle one another.

Local New England talent including Jarrod Neumann (Providence, ’17), Will Manny (UMass ’13), and Sean Sconone (UMass ’19) will be featured in the season’s summer classic, which hits Foxboro for the first time in league history and will be televised nationally on ESPN. The trio, along with Connecticut natives Connor Kelly and CJ Costabile, will also compete in the All-Star Skills Challenge.

The All-Star Game itself will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be followed by the Skills Challenge at 6:30 p.m. Skill events will include a battle for fastest shot, an accuracy contest, goalie competition, freestyle challenge and a race for fastest player. The Skills Challenge will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Ticket prices start at $44. Parking is included in the ticket price and lots will open at 1:30 p.m., while gates open at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit gillettestadium.com/event/pll-2022-star-game

TEAMS

Team Baptiste

Coach: Jim Stagnitta, Whipsnakes LC

Jeff Teat, A, Atlas LC

Matt Rambo, A, Whipsnakes LC

Chris Gray, A, Atlas LC

Bryan Costabile, M, Atlas LC

Jules Heningburg, M, Redwoods LC

Myles Jones, M, Redwoods LC

Graeme Hossack, D, Archers LC

Garrett Epple, D, Redwoods LC

Matt Dunn, D, Whipsnakes LC

Blaze Riorden, G, Chaos LC

Marcus Holman, A, Archers LC

Brad Smith, M, Whipsnakes LC

Matt Moore, M, Archers LC

Cade van Raaphorst, D, Atlas LC

Tucker Durkin, D, Atlas LC

Danny Logan, SSDM, Atlas LC

Michael Ehrhardt, LSM, Whipsnakes LC

Jack Concannon, G, Atlas LC

Team Farrell

Coach: Andy Towers, Chaos LC

Lyle Thompson, A, Cannons LC

Logan Wisnauskas, A, Chrome LC

Will Manny, A, Archers LC

Justin Anderson, M, Chrome LC

Tom Schreiber, M, Archers LC

Mike Chanenchuk, M, Whipsnakes LC

Mike Manley, D, Chrome LC

Jarrod Neumann, D, Chaos LC

JT Giles-Harris, D, Chrome LC

Kyle Bernlohr, G, Whipsnakes LC

Rob Pannell, A, Redwoods LC

Brendan Nichtern, A, Chrome LC

Zach Currier, M, Waterdogs LC

Connor Kelly, M, Waterdogs LC

Jack Rowlett, D, Chaos LC

Jacob Pulver, D, Cannons LC

CJ Costabile, LSM, Chaos LC

Ryan Terefenko, SSDM, Chrome LC

Sean Sconone, G, Chrome LC

Note: A — attackman; M — midfielder; D — defenseman; LSM — longstick midfielder; SSDM — short stick defensive midfielder; G — goalie.