First their manager, now the Boston Red Sox’ best player is apparently on the way out.
The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a gigantic trade that will send former MVP Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources have told ESPN and other sports news outlets.
The deal apparently includes a third team, the Minnesota Twins.
It appears the Dodgers are sending starter Kenta Maeda to Minnesota, which in turn will ship hard-throwing pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston, and Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo is also part of the deal, sources said.
The deal would be pending medical reviews.
The bidding for Betts, 27, was heating up in recent days between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.
The right fielder last season hit .295 and finished eighth in American League MVP voting. He won the 2018 MVP, hitting .346 during the Red Sox’ World Series victory season.
However, there were numerous reports Betts, who will make $27 million this year, wanted to test the free agent market after the upcoming season and didn’t want to sign with the Red Sox, who reportedly had made some contract offers to him.
The team would receive nothing for him if he elected free agency, and decided to at least get something in return.
Price, a left-hander, had an up-and-down and injury-filled stint with the Sox after beginning his career with Tampa, but he was a hero in the 2018 World Series.
Boston also has been trying to dip beneath the $208 million luxury tax.
