BOSTON — For one night at least, the Boston Red Sox didn’t miss Mookie Betts’ bat.
J.D. Martinez and Kevin Pillar each drove in three runs, and the Red Sox rolled past the Baltimore Orioles 13-2 on Friday night in Fenway Park’s first taste of regular season baseball during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jackie Bradley Jr., Jose Peraza, Martinez and Pillar each doubled as part of a four-run third inning. Boston kept it going in the fourth, sending 11 batters to the plate and adding six more runs.
Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) gave up just one run and five hits, striking out four over six innings in his first career opening day start.
Baltimore starter Tommy Milone (0-1) got his first opening day nod after All-Star lefty John Means experienced arm fatigue. He surrendered four runs, four hits, three walks, had a wild pitch and struck out five. Rio Ruiz homered in the seventh.
Like in other opening day games around the majors, there were no spectators allowed inside Boston’s fabled park on Friday. But there were cardboard cutouts of Red Sox fans placed on the seats above the Green Monster to serve as virtual witnesses to the franchise’s version of the league’s new normal.
There were continued nods to the nation’s social justice movement prior to the game. Players on both teams wore Black Lives Matter t-shirts and a Major League Baseball-issued Black Lives Matter sign was spread across the center field bleachers.
Players from both teams knelt while holding a black ribbon in a unity moment before the game. During the national anthem, Red Sox outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Verdugo continued to kneel and were joined by third base coach Carlos Febles and first base coach Tom Goodwin. Orioles players stood with their arms linked.
There was also a moment of silence in honor of those who’ve died during the pandemic and for medical workers.
EXTRA CHANCES
Roenicke said he believes the new expanded playoff format should increase his team’s chances of making the postseason.
“I think knowing if we have that extra playoff spot or two, it helps us,” he said. “I’m not planning to finish there. But if it does and we get in great.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: OF Trey Mancini said Friday he’s “feeling good” as he continues to receive chemotherapy treatment every other week following colon cancer surgery on March 12. He’s out for the season and will watch his teammates from afar. “I know that I’ll be back out there with them eventually, but right now I’m just more concerned with my treatments,” said Mancini, who expects to end the chemo sessions on Sept. 21.
Report: Rodriguez out with heart condition
After recovering from coronavirus, Red Sox hurler Eduardo Rodriguez has been sidelined with a heart condition, according to a WEEI report.
Rodriguez’ ailment is believed to be myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart often caused by viral infections. The complications, which Sox manager Ron Roenicke described as “minor” will have him shut down for now, with a follow-up evaluation in a week.
Sox manager Ron Roenicke described the complications as “minor.”
“It’s a mild case but it’s still serious enough to where we feel like to do the right thing with our players and to take care of them this is a decision our doctors and (Sox GM) Chaim (Bloom) and his crew and all of us have come up with,” Roenicke said.
“Obviously, it backs him off from being active and on the field and being able to be part of our staff. It’s disappointing to him, obviously. He came in here after going through the sickness and felt like he was going to be a full go and now a setback.”
Though as a new illness, there is much to learn about coronavirus. One of the more troubling long-term issues with the virus is the emergence of heart damage among people that have caught the virus. In a recent study, one in seven coronavirus patients had “severe abnormalities.”
With Chris Sale out after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Rodriguez was expected to be the staff ace. One of the few bright spots on a disappointing Red Sox team that failed to defend their 2018 title, the 27-year-old southpaw won 19 games, third in the majors, and threw a career-high 203 1/3 innings.
The New York Daily News contributed to this report
The Red Sox open their season on Friday against the Orioles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.