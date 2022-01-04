BOSTON — Former Red Sox reliever and Newton native Jim Corsi, who pitched for Boston from 1997-99, died Tuesday at his home in Bellingham following battles with liver and colon cancer.
The Red Sox issued a statement regarding the death of Corsi, who was 60.
“We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer,” said Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy. “Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series championship. The affection he showed his family, this region, and every fan he encountered was incomparable.
“For me and so many others, he was the embodiment of that childhood dream to someday play for the hometown team. We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him. We lost a great one today.”
On Sunday, WBZ-TV Boston broadcast an interview with Corsi from November in which he tearfully lamented that he had not had a colonoscopy when he was younger.
“I made a mistake when I was younger,” Corsi said. “I should have done it. If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete. I thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudice to anybody.
“That’s my message: Don’t wait,” Corsi added. “You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be alright.”
Corsi pitched for five teams during his 10-year career in the majors, most notably with the Oakland A’s, and compiled a 3.25 ERA in 368 games. The affab;e right-hander made his first 11 appearances for the Athletics in 1988 and had a 1.88 ERA for Oakland’s 1989 World Series champs.
After coming to Boston in 1997, he appeared in 52 games with a 3.43 ERA. In 1998, Corsi pitched in 59 games for the Red Sox with a 2.59 ERA, and pitched two scoreless appearances against Cleveland in the American League Division Series.
Corsi is survived by his children Julianne, Jenna, Mitch and Joey.
