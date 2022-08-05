FOXBORO — The New England Revolution have acquired midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from Los Angeles FC in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). LAFC would receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 season. The 28-year-old Libyan attacker will count as a domestic player on New England’s roster, as he holds a U.S. green card.
“We welcome Ismael to the New England Revolution. He is an excellent attacking player who we competed against often in recent years,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “I believe his attacking qualities will complement our team and we look forward to his arrival here in Foxboro.”
Tajouri-Shradi owns 90 MLS appearances, including 49 starts, with 28 goals and nine assists over five MLS seasons, the first four of which came with New York City FC. The left-footed winger netted 26 goals for NYCFC from 2018-21, helping guide the Bronx Blues to four straight MLS Cup Playoff appearances. In 2021, Tajouri-Shradi tallied seven goals in 23 games and added one assist in the playoffs as he helped New York City win its first MLS Cup title.
Ahead of the 2022 season, Tajouri-Shradi was selected in the most recent MLS Expansion Draft by Charlotte FC before immediately being traded to Los Angeles FC. With LAFC, he tallied two goals in six substitute appearances for the current Supporters’ Shield leaders.
Prior to arriving to MLS in 2018, Tajouri-Shradi featured for FK Austria Wien and SC Rheindorf Altach of the Austrian Bundesliga. He was loaned to Rheindorf Altach in January 2014, where he made his senior professional debut, and made 62 appearances for the club over the next two seasons. Tajouri-Shradi returned to Austria Wien in 2016 and scored eight goals in 49 appearances before departing for MLS midway through the 2017-18 season.
Tajouri-Shradi, born in Switzerland to Libyan parents and raised in Austria, has been capped four times by the Libya National Team. All four of his international starts came in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in 2018.
Revs Acquire GK Diop from Inter Miami CF
The Revolution have also acquired goalkeeper Clément Diop from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $125,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. As a U.S. green card-holder, Diop will not occupy an international roster slot.
“Clément Diop is a goalkeeper I know well from my time with the LA Galaxy. He is an experienced and athletic goalkeeper and will offer depth to our goalkeeping corps,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “We welcome Clément to the New England Revolution.”
Diop, 28, joins the Revolution amid his seventh MLS season. The French-born, Senegalese goalkeeper owns 50 MLS starts and 10 clean sheets between stints with Inter Miami (2022), CF Montreal (2018-21), and the LA Galaxy (2016-17). First signed to LA Galaxy II in 2015, where he was coached by current Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo, Diop later ascended to the Galaxy’s MLS roster under Bruce Arena in 2016.
Diop went on to make 17 MLS starts for LA over the next two seasons, before recording 30 league appearances with Montreal from 2019-21. Diop registered a career-high 20 starts during the 2020 campaign and played a key role in Montreal’s 2019 Canadian Championship title run with four appearances in the tournament.
With LA Galaxy II, Diop led Los Dos to the 2015 USL Championship, making 24 starts with a 1.12 goals-against average during the regular season. In the playoffs, he added two more shutouts and allowed only one goal in four starts en route to the league title.
The Revolution resume the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday, August 6 at Orlando City SC.