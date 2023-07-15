FOXBORO — The New England Revolution blanked D.C. United on Saturday evening in a 4-0 shutout, remaining unbeaten at home on the 2023 campaign.
The win brings the Revs to 12-7-4 (43 points) while D.C. falls to 8-6-10 (30). It’ll be nearly a month before the Revs see another league game, with the Leagues Cup taking place in the coming weeks. Revolution head coach Bruce Arena said it was a rough stretch of the season for the Revs as they enter the all-star break, but thinks his side has done well so far. The Revs enter the break in second place in the Eastern Conference.
“The guys have done very well. We’ve had a rough 23 games with injuries and suspensions and call-ups. Our guys have hung in there and done well,” Revs head coach Bruce Arena said. “I give them a lot of credit. They’ve done a good job.”
After a slow start to the game, D.C. defender Steven Birnbaum took an elbow to the face from the Revs’ Bobby Wood near the 10-minute mark, leading to a delay in action that presented seven minutes of stoppage time ahead of halftime. Both sides went on to play even, with the Revs slowly gaining an edge in corners, up until the final minutes of the first half.
A crosser from Carles Gil went to a running Gustavo Bou, which saw him head the ball on goal to the near post past D.C. United keeper Tyler Miller, broke the scoreless tie just before the game hit 45 minutes passed to make it a 1-0 game in favor of New England. Bou’s score moved him to fifth in the Revolution’s all-time regular-season scoring list, netting his 42nd goal in a Revolution kit.
Bou’s goal then led to a back-and-forth seven-minute stretch until a Wood forced turnover led to Ian Harkes chipping the ball over Miller, who despite getting a hand on it, saw the ball trickle into the back of the net to make it 2-0 Revolution entering halftime. Coming out of intermission, Harkes added another goal, scoring off a feed from Gil where it bounced in off the crossbar from inside the box to make it 3-0 in the 50th minute.
Playing their second game of the week, Arena had some room for concern entering the game in terms of fitness for his team, but said the scores before halftime helped give the Revs an energy boost.
“The goals at the end of the half certainly gave us a little more energy. D.C. United came after us and we didn’t look real sharp. It took us some time to get into the game,” Arena said.
The score for Harkes comes in his second appearance for the Revs this season, as he is proving to be an impactful player in his short stint with New England. His arrival from the Scottish Premiership had him in line for a potential everyday role, and Saturday’s performance showed his potential in Arena’s system.
“Really good performance. I thought he and Matt Polster played really well in the central part of midfield,” Arena said. “Two goals by him, it’s very good.”
The Revolution added one more on an own goal in the 73rd minute, stretching it to a 4-0 game. Brandon Bye looked for Bou on a low cross in the box, but a D.C. United defender got in front and tapped it into his own goal. Pressure was kept on by the Revolution for the next 30 minutes, both shooting at will and working patiently to find an opening while D.C. struggled on the attacking end to make anything work.
The win saw the MLS debut of Joshua Bolma, a former Maryland Terrapin who was taken in this year’s MLS SuperDraft. Bolma entered for Polster in the 64th minute. A player who favors the center of the field, Bolma’s debut comes with a handful of players out due to injuries and international duty. Arena felt his time on the field in the second half was well-earned through training.
“I thought he played very well and he’s done very well in training. He earned that time on the field tonight,” Arena said. “It was good to get him on and I thought he did a good job.”
The win also saw Djordje Petrovic earn his seventh clean sheet (shutout) of the season, matching his total from a year prior. Wood’s fifth assist of the season came on Harkes’ first goal, joining a share of third in the league in assists for forwards.