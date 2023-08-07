FOXBORO — Monday night saw the New England Revolution host the Querétaro FC team in a 1-1 battle through regulation, only to fall in a penalty-kick shootout 4-3 in the round of 16.
Going into penalty kicks, a thin Revolution team made their first three attempts from Giacomo Vrioni, Matt Polster and DeJuan Jones, but Querétaro matched them through the first three rounds to keep the Revs on their heels. Needing to keep it going, Nacho Gill went to his left, the correct guess from Querétaro keeper Fernando Tapia, who collected the ball off the post for a missed attempt.
Queretaro’s Federico Letora hit the fourth round, making it a do-or-die attempt for the Revolution. Ian Harkes, the fifth taker, had his shot stopped to end the game.
"We're disappointed. We wanted to advance," Revolution assistant coach Richie Williams said. "Obviously, losing in penalties is disappointing. The guys aren't happy about it. I think what we needed to do better, wedidn't create enough in the first half. ... Weren't getting good service in the box and getting guys up field. ... On the day, we just weren't good enough until the second half when we made changes."
Neither side found a breakthrough moment inside the 20-minute mark, not putting a shot on goal through the first leg of the game. Noel Buck’s cross from right to left to DeJuan Jones was headed toward goal, but a big bounce off the turf put the ball off the crossbar, leading to a clearaway from Querétaro as the clock crossed 20 minutes passed.
Both sides, playing physical, went scoreless through the first half until an early second-half goal from Querétaro sparked life into the match. A header from Jaime Gomez on a through ball inside the box from Pablo Barrera went straight on goal, getting past a DeJuan Jones offside trap attempt and past keeper Djordje Petrovic, who was leaning one way in anticipation, to put the Revs down 1-0 just a minute into the second half.
The Revs struggled with a 4-4-2 formation set out by Queretaro, which stifled attempts to cross the ball from the corner into the box much of the night.
"Any time is in a low block it's going to be difficult," Williams said. "We had talked about moving the ball quickly and when it went wide to get better service into the box. ... When we did have these opportunities out wide we just didn't deliver a great ball and get enough in the box. We knew that was how they were going to play. ... In the second half, we got that goal back."
It wasn’t until the 78th minute when the Revolution, struggling on offense all night, found the back of the net. Just outside the box, Matt Polster fired a shot on goal that was stopped on the way by sub Esmir Bajraktervic. The 18-year-old, with a defender at his back, turned and struck the ball out of the air at the top of the box to bring the game level at 1-1. Polster was credited with the assist.
"Great contribution to come in and score the goal for us," Williams said. "Young player, still coming along, and he came in and was competitive. He was good with the ball. Obviously, it was a good goal."
The game was played without Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou, two highly influential midfielders for the Revolution that have been the heartbeat of the team through the last few weeks. Despite their absence, which saw Ema Boateng and Harkes get starts, Petrovic returned in goal after sitting out the last game against Atlas.
Petrovic finished the night with a strong effort, turning away an early goal-scoring chance in the opening minutes and turning aside another chance that would have put the game firmly in Querétaro FC’s grasp in both the 60th and 74th minutes. He finished with three saves in regulation.
Querétaro FC moves on to play the New York Red Bulls or Philadelphia Union, who had their game rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday because of inclement weather. The Revolution are now off until Aug. 20, when they visit Nashville in MLS regular season play.