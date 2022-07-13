FOXBORO — New England Revolution captain and midfielder Carles Gil has been selected to the MLS All-Star Team for a second consecutive season. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Gil and the MLS All-Stars will take on the LIGA BBVA MX All-Star Team for the second straight year on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Allianz Field in Minneapolis, Minn. in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN and Univision.
This marks the second career MLS All-Star selection for Gil, who was unable to participate in last year’s contest due to injury. Gil becomes the first Revolution player to earn consecutive All-Star Team selections since Shalrie Joseph did so in eight straight seasons from 2004-’11. Gil is among 26 MLS players named to the MLS All-Star Team roster and was one of 12 players selected through the fan, player, and media vote. Two players were selected by MLS commissioner Don Garber, and the remaining 12 players were picked by MLS All-Star head coach Adrian Heath of host club Minnesota United FC.
“It’s a pleasure for me to be there in that squad,” said Gil. “Especially after a big year for me and for the team, I wanted to continue like this. Last year, I had an injury so I missed the game, but hopefully this year I can be there and enjoy the moment.”
A total of 16 MLS clubs are represented on this year’s All-Star roster.
After taking home both MLS MVP and MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2021, in addition to his second MLS Best XI honor, Gil has picked up where he left off last season with four goals and nine assists through 19 league appearances. His 10 assists are tied for first in MLS, while his total of 14 goal contributions are tied for third best league-wide. The current league leader in chances created, Gil is also pacing the league in shot-creating actions, progressive passes, and fouls won.
For his career, Gil ranks third in MLS history with a rate of 0.53 assists per 90 minutes played, while his 48 assists across the regular season and playoffs are most in the league since his arrival in 2019. The Valencia, Spain native tied the Revolution club record with three double-digit assist seasons after a multi-assist effort last Saturday at New York City FC. Including playoffs, the Revolution are 25-2-10 in MLS action when Gil logs an assist.
The Revolution continue the 2022 MLS campaign this Saturday, July 16, on the road against Philadelphia.