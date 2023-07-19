PAWTUCKET, RI — Khano Smith, head coach and general manager of the Rhode Island FC soccer club, announced that Dave McKay has joined the club’s inaugural coaching staff as assistant coach. This announcement is the first significant technical personnel hire for Coach Smith and a signal that club operations are accelerating with Rhode Island FC’s opening match fewer than nine months away.
“I am incredibly excited to have Dave joining Rhode Island FC as an assistant coach. His extensive coaching experience for some of the top football clubs and his understanding and expertise on fitness makes him a valuable addition to our coaching staff,” said Khano Smith, head coach and general manager of Rhode Island FC. “Dave understands how to support the growth and development of players both on and off the field. He is an inspiring leader with the skills and spirit to help create an environment where our team can be successful from day one.”
McKay is a USSF A / UEFA A licensed coach who has worked with several MLS clubs over the last 10 seasons. While serving as assistant coach and performance coach for the Philadelphia Union from 2019 to 2021, McKay helped his team earn more cumulative points than any other MLS club.
“I am thrilled to have an opportunity to help Coach Smith build a club from the pitch up. Khano and I have worked together in the past and I cannot think of a better person to position Rhode Island FC for success from the first whistle,” McKay said. “Our team is a team for all Rhode Island and we will build a roster and style of play that every fan will be proud of. I cannot wait to get started.”
Rhode Island FC will play its inaugural season at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium. Construction started late last year on the state-of-the-art Stadium at Tidewater Landing which, upon completion, will be the permanent home of Rhode Island FC. Rhode Island FC will play in the USL Championship.
Rhode Island FC is independently owned and operated and is the only homegrown men’s professional team in the state. It is led by co-founders Brett Johnson and former MLS (NE Revolution) and USMNT player Michael Parkhurst, a Rhode Island native. The Stadium at Tidewater Landing in downtown Pawtucket will be a state-of-the-art stadium with a 10,000-plus capacity. More information at www.rhodeislandfc.com.