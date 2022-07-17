NEWPORT — On the eve of his second visit to the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships in 2021, Maxime Cressy was merely ranked No. 155 among the hundreds across the continents playing professional tennis.
No other player on the ATP Tour has made as much of a climb up the rankings ladder than the 25-year-old UCLA-trained Californian.
Cresssy reached the quarterfinals at Newport a year ago, and by the end of the season moved up 30-plus spots to No. 122 at its close.
On the eve of his third participation in the lone ATP grass-court tournament in America, Cressy had jumped 81 spots on the ladder to No. 41.
“My first goal is to be seeded at the U.S. Open, my goal after the grass-court season is to be top 30 in the world,” the French-born Cressy said Sunday after an exhilarating 2-6, 6-3 7-6 (3) victory Sunday over No. 3-seeded Alex Bublik of Kazakhstan to earn the James VanAlen Cup and capture his first career ATP title.
“There were a lot of ups and downs, it was an incredible atmosphere,” the now No. 38-ranked Cressy said after recovering from a one-set deficit, and trailing 0-3 in the second set.
Cressy is one of seven Americans ranked among the top 50 ATP players worldwide and will advance a few spots on the totem poll after beating American veterans Steve Johnson in the quarterfinals and John Isner in the semifinals, both in three sets. He very well could become the No. 1-ranked American and more by the end of the 2022 season.
“My goal that I set this year is to be top-10. I’m trying to control the uncontrollables, I’ve learned to stay focused as if it’s any other match, first round or a final.
Cressy has played 46 ATP tour-level matches, winning 23, and has a 68-48 record playing in Challenger events, winning two Challenger tournament titles. “It’s very special to be in a final,” added the No. 4-seeded, No. 41-ranked Cressy.
“Grass is a great surface for me,” Cressy said of his all-court style, not merely powering the ball from the baseline. “I believe really strongly that hardcourts are really valuable; it’s a good surface for me too because the ball kicks much higher and I get much easier volleys. On grass, I have more low volleys to hit –- I miss sometimes because the ball doesn’t hit as high.
“It’s been kind of a roller-coaster season for me since Melbourne (Australia, losing to Rafael Nadal in the finals),” Cressy said of reaching the title match at Eastbourne (England, beating Reilly Opelka and Cam Norrie before losing to Taylor Fritz) but losing eight first-round matches, including Stuttgart (Germany), the Madrid Masters and the French Open, and not advancing out of the qualifying round at the Rome Masters.
“I really believe in myself and that I can make any goal happen,” said Cressy, who arrived in America at the age of 16 and became a naturalized citizen.
Against Bublik, Cressy served 14 aces but also had 13 double-faults. Cressy won just 52 percent (49-for-94) of his first-service points and just 51 percent (23-for-45) of his second-service points.
Cressy broke Bublik’s service in the fifth, seventh and ninth games of the second set. Moreover, Cressy took 23 points on Bublik’s second serves.
Earlier in the grass-court season, Cressy had stunned No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in a first-round Wimbledon match in four sets, taking a pair of tiebreakers. “I had to stay focused until the end — I knew that I would maybe have a few match points, and it gets super-close. I knew I had to stay in the zone,” he said after another signature win, over Isner.
“Against a player like him, you have to stay extremely sharp all the time. I’m incredibly proud of myself for what I’ve done,” Cressy said, having beaten Isner in five sets at the Australian Open. “I never thought I’d win my first title this way.”
Cressy won 16 of 17 service points in the first semifinal set against Isner, while taking service breaks in the sixth and eighth games. Cressy lost just four points on his first three service games of the third set.
“It’s extremely hard to finish these matches against high-seeded players,” Cressy added, playing in his third career ATP final and becoming the ninth first-time tournament winner on the tour this season. “A lot of nerves, but it’s an incredible feeling -– my first Wimbledon win and now this.”
The 6-foot-6 Cressy won a war of attrition against Isner in the semifinals, hitting 22 aces and winning 80 percent of his service points (55-for-69), but presenting himself with an opportunity to win by taking 12 points on Isner’s first service and 16 on his second service. Cressy held service through the first 32 games of the tournament. In the first set against Bublik, Cressy dropped service in the second and eighth games and then again in the second game of the second set to fall behind 3-0.
“I love to return big serves,” Cressy said of meeting the challenges of the 6-foot-10 Isner, the ATP career leader in serves, and the 6-foot-5, No. 42-ranked Bublik. “I absolutely love playing big servers, I think that I match really well with them.” Wiry, agile, quick-footed and with a lengthy wingspan, Cressy is well-equipped physically to battle balls back from the baseline.
“I’m quick and explosive,” Cressy added of his game, well-suited for the quickness and unpredictability of grass courts. “Where I may have difficulty is where the ball is slow, where I have to put the power back into the ball -– I love to react and block the ball.”
Cressy is now 19-16 on the season, having won 11 of 14 matches in Australia during the month of January at Melbourne, Sydney, and advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
“It’s 100-percent mental,” Cressy said of his improvement. “Especially at the end of last year, my goal was to make the main draw at the Australian Open — I’ve been having consistency. I realized that any goal can be achievable -– to keep resetting goals. That’s what I’ve done since playing Futures three years ago.”