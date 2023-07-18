Plainville -- The field for the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot that will be held at Plainridge Park on Sunday was drawn on Tuesday and a full field of nine top Open trotters will go postward in the biggest race of the year in Massachusetts. The field is made up of eight horses and one mare and is carded as race nine.
Hall of Fame trainer Ron Burke has a lethal one-two punch entered with the $1.5 million-earner It’s Academic along with his stablemate, Hillexotic. Plainridge Park regular and Massachusetts-bred Marquis Lafayette was awarded with an “at-large” entry that was determined by the Harness Horseman’s Association of New England, The Hambletonian Society and Plainridge Park.
The $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace was also drawn and five mares will vie for the top prize. Heading the field is trainer Nik Drennan's Mikala, who just won the $159,000 Dorothy Haughton at the Meadowlands last Saturday night in a sizzling 1:47.4 mile, beating Grace Hill in deep stretch to take a new lifetime mark.
The estimated post time for the Clara Barton is 3:20 p.m. and the Spirit of Massachusetts Trot is slated to go off at 4:40 p.m. Post time for the first race at Plainridge Park on Spirit Sunday is 2 p.m.
Here is the full draw for both stakes:
$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot
1 Kildare King (ND, Christopher Beaver)
2 Rattle My Cage (Ake Svanstedt, Ake Svanstedt)
3 Marquis Lafayette (Bruce Ranger, Domenico Cecere)
4 Hillexotic (Yannick Gingras, Ron Burke)
5 Herculisa (Austin Siegleman, Matty Medeiros)
6 Balenciaga (Mark Macdonald, Paul Kelley)
7 Delayed Hanover (Andy Miller, Kevin Mc Dermott)
8 Asteroid (Dexter Dunn, Ake Svanstedt)
9 It’s Academic (David Miller, Ron Burke)
$100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace
1 Valar Dohaeris (Mark Macdonald, Ake Svanstedt)
2 Drama Act (David Miller, Ron Burke)
3 Max Contract (Andy Miller, Julie Miller)
4 Sweet Treasure (Yannick Gingras, Nancy Takter)
5 Mikala (George Brennan, Nik Drennan)