When the news broke that minor league baseball, including the Pawtucket Red Sox’ Triple-A season at McCoy Stadium, had been canceled last week, it wasn’t a surprise.
The cancellation was just a formality, given our coronavirus pandemic-imposed “new normal.”
That, however, didn’t make the realization that loyal PawSox fans had likely seen their last game at McCoy Stadium any easier to take. That’s because, unless the team’s new home in Worcester experiences more construction delays, and won’t be ready for the start of the 2021 season, chances are pretty good that the team is done at McCoy Stadium.
As a result, the PawSox’ final year at McCoy has become one more thing that COVID-19 has stolen from us.
Back in January, when many PawSox fans bought 2020 flex or season tickets, there was a lot of optimism that it would be a busy and enjoyable —if somewhat bittersweet — final season at McCoy. What should have been a time to celebrate the 50th year of the Pawtucket-Boston Red Sox affiliation as a minor league franchise, going back to when it was a Double-A club, instead turned into a nightmare for PawSox team officials, players and their fans.
The closest that fans have gotten to the field in 2020 has been to have dinner on the infield at McCoy, which has been turned into a socially-distanced restaurant by team officials trying to let their fans enjoy the stadium. The virus has robbed us of spending summer afternoons and evenings at the park watching and talking baseball with friends and family, as we had done for decades.
The team’s news release announcing the cancellation of the season made it clear that the club still intends to open the 2021 season at its new home in Worcester, saying, “The club hopes to open the 2021 season at the northern end of the Blackstone Valley, at Worcester’s Polar Park.”
Yet there could be a glimmer of hope for PawSox diehards as the release also stated, “The club will also explore ways to have a fitting farewell to their longtime home, 78-year-old McCoy Stadium.”
That could mean any number of things, but if team officials are sincere about making the situation right with longtime PawSox fans, they should strongly consider playing some games at McCoy Stadium in 2021, even if the team’s new home is declared ready for the season.
Although such a move would be highly unconventional, it’d be the best way to properly thank their fans — and to offer them the closure that the cancellation of this season has failed to provide.
Such a gesture would be applauded by fans, which include thousands of folks of all ages in the Attleboro area. Over the last several years, I attended 12-16 games a year at McCoy, and over that time I’d inevitably see residents with Attleboro-area community ties involved in pregame ceremonies and in the activities held in between the half-inning breaks. Veterans, youth sports teams, fraternal groups, senior centers, schools, camps and businesses from The Sun Chronicle area all were heavily represented at the 70 home games held yearly at McCoy.
The one thing the team shouldn’t do is simply walk away from McCoy, which would leave Attleboro area fans with a bitter after-taste. I last saw a game at McCoy on Saturday evening Aug. 31, 2019. The PawSox lost, but there was another spectacular fireworks display — something that fans missed this year, especially in early July, when pre-Fourth fireworks had become a longstanding McCoy tradition.
But COVID-19 took all of that away from us, and while that wasn’t the fault of the owners, the team should make things right with the fans by thinking out of the box and playing some games in 2021 at McCoy.
That’s the least that the PawSox can do to make up for the Lost Season of 2020.
