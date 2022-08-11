Sam Buonaccorsi, Bishop Feehan
A transfer from Medway, Buonaccorsi was put in all positions and thrived for the Shamrocks, earning CCL All-Star recognition in her junior season. A do-it-all type, Vitelli had no issue putting Buonaccorsi in any spot to help the team succeed and she didn’t disappoint with 40 draw controls, 43 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers on the defensive end. “Sam was our Swiss army knife,” Vitelli said. “I probably could have put the pads on Sam and put her in goal and she would have been good at it. She primarily was one of our top two defenders but if we were struggling in the circle we’d put her in draws and she’d win draws for us. She was very good in transition. Sometimes I’d put her in the attack zone and she’d be comfortable going to the cage too. She’s got that Division 1 makeup.”
Betsy Norko, Bishop Feehan
A force for Bishop Feehan, Norko was named CCL MVP in her senior year as a primary scorer for the Shamrocks. Norko had the ball in every play on the attacking third and usually was covered by the opponent’s top defender or multiple defenders. Strong in the draw circle, on defense and in transition, she led Feehan in scoring with 73 goals and 23 assists. The talented playmaker also had 38 draw controls and 52 ground balls. “Betsy was really just a huge cog in our offense,” Bishop Feehan head coach Mike Vitelli said. “We never had a set where it didn’t go through her. She was really good at changing speeds and being able to beat defenders to her sweet spot to take shots. It was huge, because it started there. Teams really had to pay attention and they would try to zone backer where she got more attention defensively, and that helped open up our offense to give other players an opportunity.When we needed a goal, she knew it was on her shoulders.”
Sydney Smith, Bishop Feehan
A difference-making presence for the Shamrocks, Smith was both an assertive goal scorer and a passer on the attacking front in her junior season. She led the CCL in assists with 38 and netted 32 goals. “She’s an unselfish player. Our offense became more dynamic when she started to assert herself instead of just being a facilitator all the time,” Vitelli said. “She wound up pretty close to goals and assists and that’s one of those things that really stands out. When teams started to key in on Betsy, it opened up opportunities for Sydney. We became more dynamic.”
Charlotte Wymes, Bishop Feehan
Wymes added another Division 1 talent on the defensive end for Bishop Feehan, a rare sight in high school lacrosse that was embraced. Along with Buonaccorsi, the tandem was ruthless against opposing offenses, with both key parts in helping the Shamrocks run the tables in the CCL Tournament to take the title. Wymes had 15 draw controls, 52 ground balls, 20 caused turnovers and added 10 goals as well. “She was just a cog in our defense,” Vitelli said of the junior. “On the defensive side of the ball, Charlotte was Sammy’s accomplice. Those two were always side by side. They just built a really good trust in one another and they got the toughest matchups. One or both of them knew that and they loved it, embraced it. I think for them especially, they’re not worried (about points.) They embrace defense and to have kids embrace the fact they might not get certain recognition is really a treat. Those girls bought in to their job.”
Karina Bosco, Dighton-Rehoboth
Bosco was the leading scorer for D-R, netting 61 goals in 16 games with seven assists. The main source of the Falcons’ offense, she ended her freshman year strong after being a crucial eighth grader last season, and is set up for what will likely be one of the best careers all-time at D-R. “She ended the season with over 100 (career) points,” D-R head coach Kara Bosco said. “She was just shy of 100 goals as a freshman, which is pretty cool. She’s a leader, on and off the field, and works hard all year round. She’s our go-to player when we need a score. I think the girls have a lot of confidence in he because she knows the game inside and out.”
Cassie Lunghi, Dighton-Rehoboth
The Falcons’ MVP, Lunghi was a senior midfielder who scored 23 goals and had a faceoff winning percentage of .588. She also assisted on 14 scores. “She may not have all of the goals or points, but she was consistent on the draw controls,” Bosco said. “She led the team, on and off the field, and was a solid defender for us. Defense doesn’t always get the credit it deserves. She was a great all-around player for us.”
Lily Nees, Dighton-Rehoboth
Nees’ junior season saw her finish with 40 points in 15 games and a faceoff win percentage of .769. An important midfielder that helped the team in transition, she played both sides of the ball well. “Lily was a midfielder that was key in transitioning the ball from defense to offense,” Bosco said. “Lily (and Cassie Lunghi) had similar points and goals, but they were both midfielders that were key players.
Paige Curran, Foxboro
Curran was one of the most dangerous Hockomock League players on the field, finishing second in the league for points with 79 goals and 36 assists in her junior year. A threat to score at any time, Curran joined the 100-goal club for the Warriors in early May. A finesse player, Curran was crafty as well as level headed throughout every game. “I think a part of it was she’s very composed,” Foxboro head coach Kath McCullough said. “Some players can very emotional with highs and lows and she remained steady throughout her game. Her experience with that is important so the younger kids can look to her. She’s a standout for us, on both ends of the field. It was fun to watch her develop and watch her own her game a little bit.”
Mya Waryas, Foxboro
Waryas was a strong presence for the Warriors, finishing third in the league in scoring behind Curran in her junior season. She netted 51 goals and assisted on 32, and joined Curran with her 100th career point coming in the same game. The combination of Curran and Waryas was possibly the best one-two punch in the league, with McCullough saying the friendship between them helped bring them to new heights. “I always say it helps that those two are really good friends — they have that bond together and have been playing since the youth level,” McCullough said. “They do look for each other a lot and rally for each other. They both hit those milestones this year and they pick each other up. They’re not competing, they’re supportive. Combining them together was fun.”
Lily Brown, King Philip
The Warriors’ senior scored 30 goals and collected 26 assists, tying for 10th in the league points race. A balanced forward, Brown did well in setting things up for the attack while also being patient in finding her opportunity to strike. “Lily was very balanced, attack-speaking,” Wilder said. “She did a good job of leading the attack and was able to set up the plays. She knew a good time to take her opportunity and capitalize on it. She did a good job for us on draw too.”
Morgan Cunningham, King Philip
Cunningham netted 23 goals with 29 assists. Another reliable attacker, her hard work saw her post a breakout senior season to cap her KP career. “Morgan is a hard worker, she’s very athletic,” Wilder said. “She has a good worth ethic and was able to come out of her shell this season in taking it to the cage with some assists thrown in there as well.”
Julia Marsden, King Philip
Marsden had 61 points, 52 on goals, and was the seventh-leading scorer in the Hockomock League, where she was named a league all-star. A roving player who could do anything asked of her, she was also a great leader who put the work in to cap off her senior season. “She started where she left off last season,” King Philip head coach Kourtnie Wilder said. “She was able to be great for us as a true midfielder and of course on the attacking end as well. She was a great leader for the whole program and really put in a lot of work in the offseason to help her reach the goal of being as best as she can possibly be.”
Ava Adams, Mansfield
Adams was the leading scorer for Mansfield with 52 goals while assisting on five scores as the Hornets’ s primary attacker. The junior is committed to St. Michae’ls College, and will return next spring to up the ante in her Mansfield career after scoring 33 in her sophomore campaign.
Taylor McMath, North Attleboro
McMath put up 44 point in the spring, including 33 goals for her senior season. She earned Hockomock All-Star recognition for her team-leading numbers that kept the Rocketeers in most games with her scoring bunches. “She was a center who’d drive most of the plays on the offensive end,” North Attleboro head coach Amanda Welch said.
Summer Doherty, North Attleboro
Doherty led the Rocketeers in most defensive categories such as turnovers forced and ground balls, acting as the No. 1 defender for the Rocketeers. The senior stalwart also scored four goals while squaring up with the top offensive player from opponents. “She’s an all-star defender,” Welch said. “She’d be the one we relied on heavily on defense.”
Emma Cochrane, Norton
Cochrane continued her Norton career by eclipsing the 100-career goal mark in early June as a sophomore, finishing the season with an outstanding 82 goals and 23 assists. “Emma is just an amazing player,” Norton head coach Pam Sherrin said. “She works on defining her own (game) and then she helps other players because our group is so little, so inexperienced. She helps and brings a lot to the game all together. She’s a teacher and a mentor. She’s selfless but was still able to get all those goals too.”
Belle D’Arpino, Norton
A draw control specialist, D’Arpino was next in line for playing a big part in the offense. Her success in the draw paired with success around both nets (on offense and defense) made her a standout player in the Tri-Valley League for her final year. She netted 27 goals while winning 64% of draws for the Lancers. “She took 100% of our draws, she was key in the draw control,” Sherrin said of the senior. “She definitely is going to leave a hole next year. She had the knowledge, and on the field, she never gave up. She’s a hard worker and she definitely was a goal defender too. She’s a big loss.”