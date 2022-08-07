Area high school boys tennis served up plenty of crisp forehands and devastating backhands during the spring campaign, with the best making up The Sun Chronicle 2022 Boys Tennis All-Star Team.
Bishop Feehan High put together an 11-0 season in the Catholic Central League and qualified for the MIAA Division 1 Tournament at season’s end. The Shamrocks are represented by an area-best five players, including James Mallon, Anthony Kurtzer, Logan Gallagher and the unbeaten doubles team of Jackson Bartlett and Aakash Despande.
Mansfield High was among the best in the highly-competitive Hockomock League, earning a MIAA Division 2 Tournament berth after an impressive 16-4 regular season. Mansfield boasts its top three singles players among The Sun Chronicle All-Stars, including No. 1 Kailash Elumalai, No. 2 Neema Khosravani and No. 3 Iniyan Karuppusamy.
A trio of area teams each earned two selections to the 15-player Sun Chronicle roster.
Foxboro High, which advanced to the MIAA Division 3 Tournament following a 13-7 regular-season, is represented by No. 1 singles player Garrett Spillane and No. 3 singles player Raj Jetty.
North Attleboro High senior captain and No. 1 singles player Will Folan and No. 2 junior singles player Brody Carter represent the Rocketeers.
Attleboro High sophomores Tyler Rocchio, who played at No. 3 singles, and Kyle Neuendorf, who advanced throughout the lineup before settling at No. 1 singles, join The Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
King Philip Regional High rounds out the all-star roster, with No. 2 singles player Jonathan Cohen making The Sun Chronicle team for the first time in his four-year career.