The thrills of success were had on a number of area tennis courts during the spring, with a handful of area high school girls tennis teams logging double-digit wins and MIAA Tournament berths.
Longtime King Philip Regional High coach Bob Goldberg and his girls squad were among the premier teams on that list. The Warriors claimed their fifth consecutive Hockomock League-Kelley Rex crown after being pushed down the stretch by resurgent Attleboro High so it’s no surprise that the two league rivals make up the majority of The Sun Chronicle’s 2022 Girls Tennis All-Star Team with four selections each.
The Kelley-Rex champion Warriors (13-5, 12-4 Hockomock) boast No. 1 singles player Ahunna James and No. 2 singles player Shea Mellman along with their No. 1 doubles team of Resha Ajoy and Lauren Casper as Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
The Bombardiers (11-7, 10-6 Hockomock) reached the MIAA Division 1 Tournament for a second consecutive season and earned their first postseason win in three decades. The contributions from No. 1 singles Ella Lynch-Bartek, No. 2 singles Madison Fuscaldo, as well as the No. 1 doubles team of Tina Lam and Saharla Yusuf, granted the Bombardiers four well-deserving selections.
A quartet of area teams — Foxboro, Bishop Feehan, North Attleboro and Norton — have two selections each on The Sun Chronicle’s roster of 16.
Foxboro’s two-time Hockomock League MVP Athena Li is joined by teammate Hailey Kornbluth after the pair elevated the Warriors (15-3, 14-2 Hockomock) to the league’s Davenport Division title and a quarterfinal appearance in the MIAA Division 2 Tournament.
The Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan (12-1), who advanced to the Division 1 Tournament, are represented by their top two singles players in Megan McCusker and Sophia Comey.
The MIAA Division 2 Tournament-qualifying Rocketeers (9-11, 8-8 Hockomock) own a pair of first-time Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Hockomock League All-Stars Lauren Hunt and Grace Noreck.
Norton High’s Maddie Sutro and Olivia McConnell, the Lancers No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, round out The Sun Chronicle roster.