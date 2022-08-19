PLAINVILLE — Thirteen-year-old Gavin Walsh made the cut for the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s City Open on Friday, shooting a 77 to make the cut by two strokes.
A total of 163 will put him in the field on Saturday at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville. His day-2 score of 6-over scored better than many in the top 20 in the current standings.
Walsh said he thought back on his Thursday round and tweaked his swing a little bit, citing tempo as an adjustment for Friday.
“I feel like my issue yesterday, I went back and I thought about my errant shots and what was going wrong in my swing,” Walsh said. “I figured it was tempo, so I tried to cool down the tempo a little bit, maybe take a slower type of swing to nail the contact down a little bit.”
Walsh had two birdies, one to start the day on the first hole, and again on No. 7. He had a double-bogey and a handful of bogeys through the round, putting his spot in the weekend in peril.
Scoreboard-watching gave Walsh a little better of an idea as to where he was in the field early in the back nine holes.
“I got a little nosy with the scoreboard,” Walsh said. “I knew I was right there. Coming down the stretch, I had just bogeyed No. 10 and No. 11, and I think I was one out at that point. I knew I had to go even or one-under through the rest of the round. That was my focus, make par and one shot at a time.”
Six pars and one bogey through the last seven holes, right after Walsh snuck a peek at the leaderboard, helped put him in the weekend rounds. Undoubtedly the youngest in the field, he said he felt a little pressure on No. 18 knowing how close he was to making it. The cut was a two-round score of 165, which Walsh would have hit had he collapsed on the green or on the approach.
“I started feeling it around No. 16; I made an errant three-putt over there,” Walsh said. “I knew No. 18, if I made a par or bogey, I’d be in good shape.”
Walsh’s tee time is set for 8:30 a.m. for Day 3 of the City Open on Saturday at Heather Hill. Tee times kick off at 8 a.m. To follow along on GolfGenius, use code 22AAGA for live results.