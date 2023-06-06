MINNEAPOLIS, Minn./GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wheaton College baseball players Cavan Brady (Sheffield, Mass.), Ryan McCarroll (Clifton Park, N.Y.) and Zach Nichols (Chicopee, Mass.) all earned All-America honors from either D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings or both, it was recently announced by both organizations.
The total of All-America selections equals the most in school history, matching 2002 when Chris Denorfia and Mike Spavento were both named First Team All-Americans and Damon Whalen was tapped for the Second Team by the ABCA.
Brady was a First Team selection by the ABCA and becomes the first player chosen for the ABCA top team since Denorfia and Spavento in 2002, while McCarroll earned Second Team honors from the coaches association. McCarroll and Nichols were both Third Team picks by D3baseball.com, while Brady was tapped for the Fourth Team. Brady is the first player chosen All-America First Team by any organization since Eric Dumas received First Team honors from D3baseball.com in 2016.
The All-America honors cap a tremendous year for Brady, who was also named the Region 1 Player of the Year by both D3baseball.com and the ABCA and to their respective All-Region First Teams. In addition, he was named the New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference Baseball Athlete of the Year and First Team selection just a few weeks ago. The senior is the top run-producer in the nation, leading all of NCAA Division III with a school-record 77 runs batted in, while ranking seventh in the nation with 83 hits, which is the fourth-highest all-time mark at Wheaton. Brady is also 10th in the nation with 21 doubles, which is one shy of the Lyons’ all-time mark, and stands 26th in the nation with 127 total bases — the third-highest in school history, while leading the nation with a school-record-tying 10 sacrifice flies. Brady dominated the NEWMAC leaderboard, ranking among the top 10 in 11 categories and is at the top in batting average with a .405 (83-205) batting mark, RBI, doubles and sacrifice flies. In addition, the shortstop placed second in hits, fourth in slugging percentage (.620) and OPS (1.079), fifth in runs scored (44), sixth in home runs (7), eighth in walks (26) and 10th in on-base percentage (.459).
For his career, Brady played in 103 games, while batting .375 (141-376) for the sixth-highest career average in school annals to go with 104 RBI, 141 hits, 88 runs scored, 31 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 57 walks, 24 stolen bases, a .449 on-base percentage and a .545 slugging mark to place him fifth (OBP) and sixth (SLG) among the Lyons’ career leaders.
Like Brady, McCarroll’s honor is the icing on the cake after a season that saw him earn Region 1 Pitcher of the Year honors and First Team accolades from both D3baseball.com and the ABCA. He was also chosen the NEWMAC Pitcher of the Year and to the All-Conference First Team as well. The New York native seized the role of Wheaton’s top starter after seeing limited innings as a first year. What a difference a year has made for the sophomore, who established himself as one of the top starting pitchers in the nation, ranking 16th in Division III, while ranking second in the NEWMAC with a 1.89 earned run average. In addition to standing seventh in the nation with a 10-1 win-loss record, which tied the program mark for wins, he also placed 45th in Division III with a school-record 82 strikeouts. The tall right-hander held opponents to a paltry .222 (63-284) batting mark to rank third in the NEWMAC and led the league with 76⅓ innings pitched. He allowed five or fewer hits seven times in 12 starts and bared down with runners on base, limiting batters to a pedestrian .197 (19-97) batting mark in those situations. When McCarroll did surrender a hit, it didn’t do much damage, yielding just 10 extra-base hits to 284 batters faced, including just seven doubles and three home runs. In addition, the Saratoga Central Catholic graduate issued just 21 walks in 13 appearances. The Wheaton ace allowed fewer than two earned runs in all but three outings and struck out seven or more batters on six occasions.
The Business major has appeared in 17 career games, including 14 starts, while compiling an 11-1 mark to go with 84 strikeouts in 82⅔ innings and just 25 walks. He has maintained a 2.44 lifetime ERA and has one complete game to his credit, while giving up just three round trippers.
The All-America designation for Nichols cements his standing as one of the best relief pitchers in all of NCAA Division III. Previously, he was named to the All-Region First Team by D3baseball.com and to the All-Region Second Team by the ABCA. In addition, he received a NEWMAC Second Team nod as well. Nichols was nothing short of dominant coming out of the bullpen this season for the Lyons, holding opponents to a minuscule .118 (12-102) batting average, including a 2-24 (.083) mark with 10 strikeouts against lefties. The senior did not allow an earned run in all but three of his 29 appearances and even more impressively held opponents hitless in 22 of 29 outings. Nichols ranked fifth among all NEWMAC pitchers with 51 strikeouts in just 30 innings pitched, despite throwing 11 less innings than anyone else in the top 10. The southpaw owned a 2.70 earned run average and gave up just 12 hits for the season. Nichols appeared in more than half of Wheaton’s games with 29, which leads the nation and was just one shy of the school record.
For his career, Nichols appeared in 40 games, while striking out 65 batters in 38⅔ innings pitched and allowing just 20 hits to go with a 3.26 ERA.